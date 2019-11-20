7 Ways to Retire Without a Mortgage

Getty Images





Admit it: Whether you're 35 or 65, the prospect of retiring without a mortgage is an attractive one. No more monthly mortgage payments to your home lender means extra money to spend on having fun in retirement. After years of punctual principal-and-interest mortgage payments, it's the least you deserve, right?

And yet, more and more Americans are still carrying a mortgage when they reach retirement age. According to a 2019 report from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies, 46% of homeowners ages 65 to 79 have yet to pay off their home mortgages. Thirty years ago, that figure was just 24%.

There are several smart ways to retire without a mortgage. We've come up with seven that fit a variety of retirement scenarios. Some approaches benefit from an early start, so plan as far ahead as you can. Other mortgage-free retirement options can be pursued even if you're close to signing up for Medicare and Social Security. If your goal is the peace of mind that comes with paying off your home loan before you reach retirement, check out these seven ways to retire without a mortgage.

Make Extra Mortgage Payments

Over time, a few bucks here and there tacked on to your mortgage payment can translate into thousands of dollars saved on interest and years shaved off the repayment period. The trick is to find small ways to cut corners on other household expenses so that you can apply those modest savings toward your mortgage. Simply swapping out traditional incandescent light bulbs for LEDs, for example, can save you $100 a year over 10 years in energy costs. A programmable thermostat can save you up to $180 annually.

A little extra goes a long way. A $225,000 mortgage at 5% over 30 years works out to a monthly payment of about $1,200 (excluding taxes and insurance). You'll pay about $210,000 in interest alone over the life of the home loan. But put an extra $100 a month toward the same mortgage and you'll save nearly $40,000 less in interest and retire the loan five years early.

Refinance Your Mortgage

A surefire way to trim the bill on your home loan is to refinance your mortgage to a lower rate for an equal or greater period of time. You'll enjoy reduced monthly payments and less strain on your bank account. Not a bad idea if money is tight. What you won't gain by doing this is a mortgage-free retirement.