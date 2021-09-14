7 Ways to Save on Health Care Costs
A new season brings new insurance decisions, new sports teams—and newly sprained ankles. Keep costs under control with these tips from experts.
A new season brings new insurance decisions, new sports teams—and newly sprained ankles. Keep costs under control with these tips from experts.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been spotted spending time together all around New York City over the past few weeks
Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship posts hilarious picture with Seattle WR DK Metcalf
Stars like Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz dared to bare in crystals, lace, and little else as they walked the Met Gala red carpet.
USMNT forward Jordan Pefok picked off a Jesse Lingard back pass and beat David De Gea to give Young Boys a Champions League win vs 10-man Manchester United.
Venus and Serena Williams wore similar dresses from the same designer - Carolina Herrera - for a 1998 Vogue photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz.
The landscape of teams interested in a Ben Simmons trade seemed settled, but at least one suitor apparently is still lurking in the dark. By Adam Hermann
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Duchess Kate's younger brother married financial analyst Alizee Thevenet in southeastern France.
Simone Biles joined fellow Olympian Allyson Felix and Gap Inc.'s CEO Sonia Syngal on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala
The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins over the weekend, part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel.
Penn State head football coach James Franklin discussed speculation that USC could pursue him to replace the fired Clay Helton.
The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."
Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams was definitely "The One" in her The Matrix-inspired look designed by boyfriend Reuben Selby.
The most honest statement for anyone still resisting a vaccine is, “I don’t want to” and that’s it.
A hit to a sensitive area was at least partly to blame for Aaron Rodgers' first interception against the Saints, according to Aaron Rodgers.
The actress, who. made her "fashion prom" debut back in 2003, brought some exciting new bling to go with her baby-pink two piece outfit
The actress broke out two of this year's must-have silhouettes.
John McEnroe has stood by his questioning of Emma Raducanu's mental strength at Wimbledon, as he hailed her subsequent US Open triumph as "insane".
Brigden was digging a grave for the couple's 14-year-old Australian Shepherd Travis, who was put down two days after the former tour manager's death
The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]