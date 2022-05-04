7 Ways to Save Money in May

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chock full of holidays, May dishes out four and a half money-saving weeks filled with discounts at restaurants, retailers and grocery stores.

From community-wide garage sales to price cuts at the mechanic, you'll discover major ways to save money in May.

Go Out To Eat

Yes, we said go out! Why? Because there are tons of great deals and specials you can take advantage of during the month of May. Here are a few:

Applebee's

Cinco de Mayo marks the beginning of Spring, otherwise known as margarita season at Applebee's. Applebee's Mucho Cocktails are now $5. Served in a signature glass, they are made with premium spirits and are available to-go at participating locations. If you don't have time to dine in, you can take advantage of Applebee's Spring Savings, by enjoying $10 OFF an online order of $40 or more using the code SPRING22 at checkout.

Chili's

If you find yourself near a Chili's on Cinco de Mayo, make sure to stop in to get your hands on of their $5 Drink Deals, including the Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón, Cuervo Blue, Frose 'ritas and select draft imports.

Miller's Ale House

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Miller's Ale House with $3 House Margaritas and $9 Margarita pitchers

Tijuana Flats

Cinco de Mayo is technically one day, but at Tijuana Flats, it's a three-day Five Buck Cinco Bash featuring menu items for only $5. From May 5 through May 7, Tijuana Flats will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with this limited-time special on Tijuana Trio, Chips & Queso, Chips & Guac, Margaritas and Mexican Drafts.

Spring for Clothing Sales

May is a great time to refresh your wardrobe because of all of the great Mother's Day sales. Here are a few we're taking advantage of:

Athleta

Get 20% off a regular-priced item with the code L2X9AMLSD7

Coach

Score 25% off select styles with the code SAVE25.

Kohl's

Take 15% off your order when you spend $100 or more with the code CATCH15OFF.

Madewell

Get $25 off your purchase when you spend $150 or more. Just enter the code RMN25.

Victoria's Secret

Right now, you can get 40% off sport and loungewear so you can relax in style.

Find the Freebies

Holidays are ripe with giveaways and freebies. You'll find Mother's Day, Cinco de Mayo and graduation freebies, among others.

May 7 is Free Comic Book Day, an event comic book retailers hold the first Saturday of May to help create new readers and fans. Go online to find comic book giveaway events near you. You might even get to meet one of your favorite comic heroes.

At Panera Bread, through May 6th, you can get a free Unlimited Sip Cup Subscription! You'll be able to enjoy free drinks daily all through July 4th!

Get Your Car in Gear

If you missed getting your car serviced during April's National Car Care Month, don't let another month go by. Winter driving can be harsh on cars, from weakening the spark plugs' reliability to rotting metal parts on your car's undercarriage due to road de-icers.

Getting your vehicle to a mechanic before summer heat hits will save you more costly repairs by making sure your car is in good running order. Start the warm season with an oil change and inspection to reduce the chance of car failure in hot weather.

Look for deals on tires, batteries and other auto supplies during May at Sears, JustTires and other automotive retailers.

Want more money saving tips? Get 15% off your order at Advance Auto Parts with the code RMN15AFF, or receive $20 off your oil change at Jiffy Lube with the code WEB0C20.

Save Big on Groceries

Did you know that May is National Barbecue Month? How about National Egg Month? And don't forget about hamburgers and strawberries, which also celebrate their national month in May.

Check out grocery store promotions and coupons that offer discounts on products that coincide with the month celebrations. Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day and Memorial Day also bring steep discounts in the grocery aisles. Clean out your freezer and make room for sale items like grilling meats, frozen pizza and ice cream.

Check out savings on lesser food holidays as well. May has national days for orange juice, apple pie, buttermilk biscuits and chocolate parfait.

Save at Sales All Month Long

Discover even more sales to go along with May holidays. Find discounts at department stores, shop online or hunt for May deals at Costco.

Mother's Day and Memorial Day sales both roll out savings on housewares and home furnishings. Wait until Memorial Day to pick up bedding and mattress sets at deep discounts.

The holiday festivities and start of summer barbecue season means you can pick up party supplies at discounted rates. Stock up on paper plates, plastic silverware, tablecloths, cups and other picnic items for the rest of the year.

Buy Second-Hand at the Nation's Longest Yard Sale

Discover how to save money on a large scale when you shop at some of the largest garage sales in the country during the month of May.

The longest yard sale for May -- or any month, for that matter -- is the Great U.S. 50 Yard Sale, which takes place May 20-22. The coast-to-coast series of sales stretches along U.S. Route 50 with participation in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.

