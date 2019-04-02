7 ways you can see and celebrate Washington, D.C.'s cherry blossoms

The National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington is almost here − and there are plenty of ways for travelers from all over to celebrate.

The festival runs from March 20 to April 14 with everything from a kite festival to a parade to fireworks and more. Beyond the festival, visitors can take in the cherry blossoms via river cruises, walking around the National Mall and otherwise exploring the city.

The National Mall and Memorial Parks division of the National Park Service announced that the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom April 1. "Based on the current conditions and forecast, you can expect to see the trees in blossom for the next seven to 10 days," the group tweeted.

It's no April Fool - the cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom! Based on the current conditions and forecast, you can expect to see the trees in blossom for the next seven to 10 days. #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/3PtFhsE0f3 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 1, 2019

Here's a look at seven events and experiences travelers should check out while they're in town (the festival's opening ceremony on March 23 is already sold out):

Pink Tie Party

Friday, March 22

Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center

Price: $225

Those looking for a swankier event (and for adults 21 and older) to appreciate the season can go to the Pink Tie Party, which includes an open bar, local restaurants' food and cocktails plus music and dancing.

Smithsonian American Art Museum Cherry Blossom Celebration

Saturday, March 23

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Smithsonian American Art Museum

The festival is partnering with the Smithsonian American Art Museum to highlight Japanese culture. This event will feature Japanese music and dance performances, face painting and a scavenger hunt, among other activities.

Blossom Kite Festival

Saturday, March 30

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Grounds of the Washington Monument

Ever wanted to see thousands of kites soar above the Washington Monument? Now's your chance. Travelers also don't need to worry about packing a kite to take part in the fun as the festival will be selling kites there.

Blossom Bash

Friday, April 5

Doors: 6 p.m., Show: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Anthem

Price: $55 - $95

In its second year, the Blossom Bash concert will feature pop star Meghan Trainor. The concert will take place at The Anthem in the Southwest region of the city by The Wharf.

Petalpalooza

Saturday, April 6

Time: noon to 9:30 p.m. (fireworks at 8:30 p.m., pending weather)

Where: The Wharf

The name speaks for itself, doesn't it? To break it down: Visitors can spend an afternoon and whole night at The Wharf by checking out live music, a beer garden and even a fireworks show.

River cruises

Travelers have the chance to gaze at the cherry blossoms while cruising on the Potomac River. Several companies offer tours. The landscape (and selfie) photo opportunities speak for themselves.

Walking (and stopping) around the National Mall

At the end of a museum-filled day in the District, nothing really beats gawking at the cherry blossoms for hours on end to recharge. Whether visitors take a break to sit down to do so or move from tree to tree, that's their prerogative.

For more ways to celebrate the festival and to stay up to date on peak bloom predictions, visit the National Cherry Blossom Festival's website.

