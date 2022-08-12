7 Ways To Support Small Businesses Through Inflation Struggles

Heather Taylor
·4 min read
lisegagne / iStock.com
lisegagne / iStock.com

As inflation continues skyrocketing, many people may be wondering what they can do to support small businesses while sticking to their own budgets.

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight
Check Out: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning for Retirement

No matter which type of small business you frequent -- whether it's a restaurant, a hair salon or a clothing boutique -- here are some of the best ways you can support small businesses without breaking the bank.

nensuria / iStock.com
nensuria / iStock.com

Ask the Owner: How Can I Help?

Rather than guess the best way to support a small business, consider introducing yourself to the owner and taking a few minutes to have a brief one-on-one conversation.

Tell them you enjoy their establishment and are interested in supporting their company. Ask about the specific support that is needed. Maybe the owner is trying to find talented employees to come work at the business and you can refer a few candidates their way.

Some business owners might have needs that go beyond your skill sets, such as needing assistance with designing a business website or advice on where to find a mentor. If you know someone talented in the community who may be a good reference or know about a helpful resource they can reach out to for help, refer this individual or resource to the business owner.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip For Service?

Tempura / Getty Images
Tempura / Getty Images

Write and Share Positive Reviews

One of the simplest ways you can support a small business is by writing positive reviews. Find out if the business has an account on Yelp or Trustpilot. If they do, write a positive review highlighting their services and products. Remember to give the business a five-star rating to help it become a top localized search.

You can also write positive reviews on other spaces besides crowdsourcing platforms. If the small business has a Facebook page, write and share a review there or write and submit a review to be used on their website.

SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spread the Word Using Social Media

Give your favorite small business a boost of attention with social media. Follow their accounts and like a few of their posts or leave kind comments to increase the company's engagement metrics.

Then, use your social media accounts, like Facebook and Instagram, to post and share photos and videos of yourself at the business or of a purchase you just bought. Tag the company in the caption or tag yourself at their physical location and share it with your followers.

Even if you don't have a massive following, posting and sharing this content will help the business reach a new, wider audience and boost the company's credibility.

Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com
Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com

Purchase Merchandise Sold by the Business

Does the business you frequent sell unique products or merchandise only available in-house at their location? Purchase these items and use your social media accounts to talk about how these specific products can't be found anywhere else.

If the small business doesn't sell merchandise or specialty products, inquire if they have any gift cards or gift certificates for sale.

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Talk About the Business on Nextdoor

Raise awareness about the small business on the neighborhood networking platform Nextdoor. Write a post about the business to share a great customer experience moment you had at the establishment or share some of the reasons why you love going to this business. If you notice someone on the platform asking for relevant recommendations, suggest your favorite local business.

Posting about small businesses on Nextdoor increases their exposure to other residents in the community. Some may already be huge fans of the business while others discover it through the positive word of mouth shared by neighbors they know and trust.

asiseeit / Getty Images/iStockphoto
asiseeit / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Leave a Tip

Depending on the type of small business you frequent, there may be opportunities to tip staff members. Always make sure to tip in establishments such as restaurants, coffee shops and bars for outstanding service.

In some small businesses, like a clothing boutique or a pet store, it may be less obvious to tip. Ask staff members or the owner if the business has a physical or virtual tip jar where you can make contributions.

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images
LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

Keep Frequenting the Small Business

Do you love your small business? Keep supporting it by remaining a loyal customer.

Return on a regular basis on your own or bring along friends, family and other members of the community for an instant referral and introduction to your favorite spots.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Ways To Support Small Businesses Through Inflation Struggles

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

    The announcement marks Walmart's latest investment in its supply chain.

  • Mark Cuban, Mavericks in hot water over Voyager 'Ponzi scheme'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban is the latest celebrity on the receiving end of investor ire. A group of Voyager Digital customers filed a class-action suit in Florida federal court against Cuban, as well as the basketball team he owns, the Dallas Mavericks, alleging their promotion of the crypto platform resulted in more than 3.5 million investors losing $5 billion collectively. Voyager Digital's CEO, Stephen Ehrlich, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • Why Google employees fear the worst as the company quietly extends its hiring freeze

    Google has yet to reverse the hiring freeze it implemented in July, and employees are beginning to fear how it could affect them.

  • Staples employee brags about 'princess' treatment on TikTok: 'Healthy work environment'

    One brave TikToker is daring to say what few would admit in this cultural climate: Working at Staples is actually pretty sweet.

  • Fact check: False claim of $22 million settlement between The View, Kyle Rittenhouse

    The claim cites Joe Barron, whom it falsely identifies as a Rittenhouse spokesman. The family's actual representatives have said the claim isn't true.

  • Five Chinese state-owned companies, under scrutiny in U.S., will delist from NYSE

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and a separate Sinopec entity, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, each said they would apply to delist their American Depository Shares this month.

  • Japan's Hino Motors, Toyota accused of misconduct in U.S. lawsuit

    Japanese vehicle maker Hino Motors Ltd and its parent, Toyota Motor Corp, have been accused of historical misconduct in a class action lawsuit brought in the United States, Hino said on Friday. The case, in the Southern District of Florida, has been filed on behalf of those who bought or leased 2004-2021 model year Hino trucks in the United States, the company said in a statement. An investigation report this month by a company-commissioned panel said Hino, Toyota's major affiliate, had falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, or more than a decade earlier than previously indicated.

  • A new H-E-B grocery store is opening in Dallas-Fort Worth and wants to hire 700 people

    Texas-based HEB is hosting a job fair this weekend with a variety of positions to fill at its new store.

  • IRS Deletes Job Posting Seeking Applicants Willing to ‘Use Deadly Force’

    The IRS deleted a job posting Wednesday seeking a Special Agent "willing to use deadly force" for its law enforcement division, Criminal Investigation (CI). The deletion came amid renewed scrutiny of the IRS in response to a Democrat-backed spending bill that would double the size of the agency.

  • Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Pr

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • A new European gas pipeline link could be ready in 9 months as support builds to bypass Russian supplies

    A new gas pipeline link from the Iberian peninsula to France could accelerate the continent's efforts to wean off Russian gas amid the energy crisis.

  • Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale

    The administration said in March it would release a record 1 million barrels of crude per day from May to October, or about 180 million barrels, from the SPR, which holds oil in caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The companies buying oil included Valero Energy Corp, with 4.9 million barrels, Motiva Enterprises LLC, with 2.1 million barrels, Phillips 66 with 950,000 barrels and Chevron Corp with 350,000 barrels.

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single

  • 3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

    More than one-third of Americans are worried they'll outlive their retirement savings according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Nobody will require the same exact amount of money in retirement because different situations will inevitably require different amounts, but there are things everyone can do to make sure they're financially prepared. One of the best ways to ensure you're financially stable in retirement is by having multiple sources of income.

  • Disney earnings suggest the ‘streaming wars’ are officially over

    Walt Disney Co. plans to raise prices on various streaming offerings as it gears up for the Dec. 8 launch of an ad-supported tier, marking the latest sign that the streaming market isn't what it used to be.

  • Explainer: Why gas prices are falling

    U.S. consumers are breathing a bit easier now that gasoline prices have come down from record levels, but pump prices are still high, and the two-month slide could be nearing an end. Gasoline prices usually rise and fall with the cost of oil, and crude has also been dropping. The U.S. benchmark price is down nearly one-fourth since early June.

  • China's Huawei says first-half profit drops 52% as demand weakens

    Huawei Technologies said on Friday its first-half net profit more than halved as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions. "While our device business was heavily impacted, our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth," said Ken Hu, Huawei's rotating chairman, referring to its business to business enterprise unit. A weak economy, COVID-19 disruptions and supply chain challenges hurt the company's device business that sells smartphones and laptops, a company spokesperson said.

  • US Politicians are Buying These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying, go directly to US Politicians are Buying These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. The global semiconductor industry has been one of the biggest winners of the rising inflation […]