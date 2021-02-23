7 ways to take on winter, from a wearable sleeping bag to grippy ice-walkers

CHICAGO — Since the pandemic has been keeping us cooped up at home, chances are you have been eating more, exercising less and spending far too much time with your nearest and dearest. With winter’s icy grip on most of the country, the thought of bundling up and heading into the tundra for a little me-time might not sound very appealing, but all you need is the right gear to conquer the elements.

Selk’bag makes wearable sleeping bags that will keep you toasty whether you are venturing out for an exhilarating hike or just a quick (and head-turning) trip to the grocery store. The padded onesies are surprisingly stylish and designed for maximum mobility. Add Kahtoola’s lightweight EXOspikes and you’re ready to go. The traction system easily pops on over your shoes to navigate winter’s icy sidewalks and take on winter with ease.

Here are a few ways to brave the cold in style, indoors and out.

1. Get a sleeping bag suit that looks like fashion

Selk’bag’s wearable sleeping bags are designed to encourage winter adventure by creating freedom of movement, in total warmth and comfort, no matter the conditions. The Original in Purple Evening is $169; the Nomad in navy with orange trim is $249. selkbagusa.com

2. Invest in a weighted blanket for maximum coziness

Snuggle under Bearaby’s hand-woven weighted Cotton Napper blanket. It’s cozy, chunky and delightfully heavy. $249, bearaby.com

3. Remember that paws need protection too

Ruffwear’s performance dog gear keeps your best friend warm and cozy. Their Polar Trex dog boots provide winter traction and insulation, $49.95; the Powder Hound insulated jacket is ideal for cold-weather activities, $89.95. ruffwear.com

4. Bring home the ultimate seat warmer

Give your dining chairs a winter warm-up with Shepherd of Sweeden’s soft, shearling seat cushions. The sheepskins used are a byproduct of the food industry, making use of the material that would otherwise go to waste. $60, westerlindoutdoor.com

5. Get a classic with cred

Say hello to your forever sweater. Norwegian brand Devold started in 1853 making woolen goods for fishermen working on the rugged coastline. Their classic, gray melange sweater is made from the wool of Norwegian sheep and will keep you warm even in the harshest weather. $265, westerlindoutdoor.com

6. Hit the road without slipping

Kahtoola’s lightweight traction EXOspikes take on winter’s icy sidewalks and snow-packed trails with 12 integrated spikes per foot to grip the ground even in the worst conditions. $59.95, kahtoola.com

7. Look for faux fleece with a cool edge

Zara’s winter collection is full of great fleece options. Two favorites are the cozy bottle green double-breasted fleece coat for her, and the snowstorm print fleece jacket for him. $149, and $119, zara.com