7 Weather 11pm Update, Friday, February 11
Glacier Peak in Snohomish County is currently at a "very high" threat for eruption -- the top classification of threat levels, according to federal scientists.
From 60 degrees on Saturday to snow on Sunday, residents of Southern New England will feel a whiplash weather change this weekend.
It won't be a blockbuster blizzard, but forecasters are watching for a storm to dump a few inches of snow on portions of the East Coast on Sunday.
A preliminary-magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook Santa Paula in Ventura County Thursday afternoon.
What happened to Oregon's winter?
To make enough Olympic snow, Beijing had to find at least 200 million gallons of extra water in one of the driest and most water-scarce regions.
The fire was being buoyed by strong winds and unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-70s.
Temperatures will quickly plunge from the mid-50s Friday afternoon to the mid-20s by midnight and into the low teens by sunrise Saturday. Wind chill values will be around zero degrees.
A fast-moving storm will roll through the Denver metro area today, with snow and cold for Friday's commute.
Weather alert today for a quick hitting light snow storm that moves across southern Colorado from later today through the overnight hours.
Census data shows that in the three years since devastating 2019 floods submerged Pacific Junction in southwest Iowa, the town's population has shrunk from 475 to less than 100. Now the question is whether it will remain a town.
U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 3.3 earthquake near San Leandro Friday evening.
A quick burst of snow is forecast for southern Wisconsin on Thursday night. Forecasters say the snow will end well before the Friday morning commute.
Warm winter temperatures continue, but a winter storm is on the horizon
A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast early Thursday but firefighters were keeping flames from damaging homes and after several hours officials were optimistic the blaze could be stopped. The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. in brushland above the Emerald Bay community near Laguna Beach
A large brush fire erupted in Laguna Beach early Thursday morning amid powerful Santa Ana winds and hot temperatures, forcing hundreds of evacuations.
A cold front will bring snow Friday afternoon and evening to the metro area and the mountains along and east of the Continental Divide. Accumulations should be around 1 to 3 inches for lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches for the mountains.
Quick-hitting storm brings snow to part of the state and a brief cool down
The stretch of warmer weather is about to end in central Pennsylvania.