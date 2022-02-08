7 Weather 11pm Update, Monday, February 7
Another round of snow is en route to areas that already have significant accumulations on the ground.
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the progress of a sneaky southern storm that will brush portions of the mid-Atlantic with icy conditions and unleash another round of accumulating snowfall in New England early this week. A storm that developed just east of Florida this past weekend was dumping rain across eastern portions of the Carolinas Monday morning. But as the storm moved into colder air, AccuWeather forecasters said it was also unloading hazardous freezing rain and sleet.
Fingers are crossed for seasonal Horsetail Fall, which can deliver a natural “firefall” spectacle in February.
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled some nerves Sunday afternoon in Riverside and Orange counties.
Wintry weather is in store for the East Coast this Monday but a warm-up is coming soon. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows from CBS Minneapolis station WCCO joins anchors Tanya Riviero and Tony Dokoupil with the forecast.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is expected to announce water allocation levels for users around mid-February. Many are bracing for the worst.
A preliminary 3.2. magnitude earthquake struck near San Leandro Sunday, according to the USGS.
Stay safe in winter emergencies with the help of these handy items.
Downed trees and power outages are expected in some mountain areas, forecasters said.
Beijing, where winters are dry, is the first Winter Olympics host to rely nearly 100% on man-made ski powder.
FOX 32's Kaitlin Cody breaks down this week's weather outlook.
All around the bay, people were out and about on Sunday to soak in the sun even as the long dry spell has drought-watchers sweating. Shawn Chitnis reports. (2-6-22)
The warming of ocean waters through climate change creates ideal conditions for more "bomb cyclone" events like the one that battered the Northeast with extreme winter weather in late January, experts say.The storm brought 23.6 inches of snow to the Boston area, tying its single-day snowfall record, and led to at least four deaths on Long Island, N.Y. Across Massachusetts, nearly 9,000 customers were left without power for the remainder of the...
People in the River Region should be on guard for potential flooding until Monday, the National Weather Service advised Saturday.
WATCH: Winter weather advisory Monday morning
The first snowfall has hit Beijing — almost a month earlier than usual — as China looks ahead to what could be one of the country's coldest winters ever.
An air stagnation advisory is in effect through Monday night, which could raise the amount of pollutants in the air.
“We need to get more serious about this and consider that this is a problem that is going to grow,” researcher says.