7 Weather 11pm Update, Thursday, February 10
It won't be a blockbuster blizzard, but forecasters are watching for a storm to dump a few inches of snow on portions of the East Coast on Sunday.
A storm system is forecast to bring accumulating snow to Wisconsin during the next couple days. Arctic air will follow for the weekend.
A preliminary-magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook Santa Paula in Ventura County Thursday afternoon.
The fire was being buoyed by strong winds and unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-70s.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon six miles from Santa Paula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The rumbling began around 1:24 p.m. and was accompanied by a loud "boom," according to some in South Jersey.
A large brush fire erupted in Laguna Beach early Thursday morning amid powerful Santa Ana winds and hot temperatures, forcing hundreds of evacuations.
The Super Bowl is always a hot ticket, but this year, thanks to a heat wave, that will really be the case.
FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.
Warm winter temperatures continue, but a winter storm is on the horizon
André Bouvier, 80, guided stranded cars on foot and offered shelter at his farm during a severe storm in the Canadian city of Regina, Saskatchewan.
We're topping out at 81 degrees Thursday and will stay warm for the next several days -- but check out the rain chances next week!
Up to 40 of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites were destroyed by a geomagnetic storm after they launched on Feb. 3.
Multiple blocks in Southwest Philadelphia were heavily flooded Wednesday morning after a massive water main break.
The Central Valley could break record high temperatures over the next couple of days, with temperatures nearing the 80s.
Temperatures could be 20 degrees above average, with no rain forecast, thanks to an unusually strong high-pressure system over California.
Animal Protection of NM reminds: If you're cold, animals are too
Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your day.