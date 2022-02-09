7 Weather 11pm Update, Tuesday, February 8
The weather pattern looks like a repeat of 2020, when January and February were almost entirely dry.
The rumbling began around 1:24 p.m. and was accompanied by a loud "boom," according to some in South Jersey.
FOX 13 is tracking dry and warm weather this week and Meteorologist Abby Acone explains if winter weather is over in Western Washington.
(Bloomberg) -- The Super Bowl may be the hot ticket in the U.S. right now, but all of California will be basking in above-average temperatures through Sunday’s kickoff.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaLos Angeles County
Fingers are crossed for seasonal Horsetail Fall, which can deliver a natural “firefall” spectacle in February.
Snowmaking machines blow cold water, which freezes before it hits the ground. Alexander Uhrin/iStock via Getty ImagesThe winter Olympics conjure up images of snowy mountain ranges, frozen ice rinks and athletes in cold-weather gear. And for good reason. Winter Olympic venues have often been in places that receive an average snowfall of 300 inches per year or more. However, barring some extremely anomalous weather patterns, the mountains surrounding the snow events for the Beijing Winter Olympics
A magnitude 2.7 earthquake occurred Tuesday morning in Central Los Angeles.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is expected to announce water allocation levels for users around mid-February. Many are bracing for the worst.
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are the first to rely entirely on artificial snow. Here's what to know about artificial snow and its impact on the environment
Beijing, where winters are dry, is the first Winter Olympics host to rely nearly 100% on man-made ski powder.
Fog could again be a factor in the morning commute Tuesday, but the front should push out any chances for dangerous fog the rest of the week.
Atmospheric rivers are ribbons of water vapor that can fuel massive rain, snow and flooding events that can plague the West Coast.
At least 11 people have been killed, and more than 30 are injured after a landslide destroyed numerous homes in Dosquebradas, Colombia, on Feb. 8. The region has seen heavy rain preceding the landslide.
The Super Bowl is always a hot ticket, but this year, thanks to a heatwave, that will really be the case.
FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook in Chicago and beyond.
The first snowfall has hit Beijing — almost a month earlier than usual — as China looks ahead to what could be one of the country's coldest winters ever.
Perfect conditions this week for rooftop ice dams. Ventilation and insulation can usually solve those problems.
The annual Winterfest in Lake Geneva is also the site of the national snow sculpting competition.
Anaheim broke a daily record Sunday when the mercury soared to 85 degrees — the hottest temperature in the nation.
The effects of a fast-moving system will be winding down in the Maritimes as Newfoundland takes the brunt of the impacts into Wednesday morning, leaving sea-effect snow in its wake for some.