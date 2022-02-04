7 Weather 12pm Update, Friday, February 4
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
A couple that had been "snowed in" a Northern California cabin since early December was rescued by helicopter on Tuesday after a nearly two-month ordeal, authorities said.
The Friday morning commute will likely be hazardous for much of the region.
Cruz's trip to Mexico last year during a historic winter storm is still leaving many Twitter users cold.
Winter storm Landon is expected to be a powerful storm bringing snow and ice across a large portion of the U.S. on Wednesday but will miss Wisconsin.
This map shows how much snow fell in the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.
As Winter Storm Landon moves through Kentucky, freezing rain and ice has left thousands of households without power.
North Jersey and the Poconos are expected to get the worst of it, with potential hazardous conditions as far south as Toms River.
Oncor’s website showed outages all across the region Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
A second wave of snow overnight Wednesday continued to impact road conditions as plow crews attempted to keep up clearing streets and highways.
How much snow fell in Fort Collins, Loveland and other parts of Colorado? Here's a list.
The National Weather Service is calling for more snow to hit Pennsylvania. The further west you live, more snow you'll see.
A dangerous winter storm is dropping snow, sleet and ice in Texas, knocking out power to over 60,000 customers and closing an airport. Operations at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport are suspended until at least 12 p.m. ET Thursday. Texas officials are urging residents to stay home as ice and snow accumulate on roads.
A solar flare that erupted Saturday evening could mean some Americans may see the northern lights Wednesday evening.
Kentucky is under a state of emergency and Louisville is under an ice storm warning all of Thursday.
Indianapolis recorded just over an inch of snow this morning but a second wave will add to the snow depth throughout the day.
The storm sweeping the central and southeastern United States has created dangerous conditions and led to thousands of flight cancellations.
FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr talks about the potential for freezing rain and the impact it may have Friday across the Delaware Valley and into the Lehigh Valley.
Hale County Emergency Management director Russell Weeden confirmed three people are in critical condition and five have minor injuries.
Expect heavy rain all of Wednesday in Louisville that will turn into freezing rain and sleet Thursday morning due to upcoming winter storm Landon.