7 Weather 12pm Update, Monday, February 14
The Farmer’s Almanac expects February to be a “quieter” month for the local weather but a “winter whopper” could be in store by the end of the month.
Snow with sleet and rain, could bring slippery conditions and will continue through the morning before tapering off by late this afternoon.
"An overachiever of a storm" that has dropped several inches of snow on Southern New England is winding down this morning.
The latest system's track is key for some snowfall totals.
New research found that five earthquakes over several minutes in the South Atlantic last August triggered the tsunami that was recorded around the world.
When an underwater volcano off Tonga erupted last month, it was accompanied by one of the largest volcanic lightning events ever recorded. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic island, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, had been puffing away for about a month before a series of blasts began on Jan. 13. Almost 400,000 lightning strikes were recorded in six hours that evening.
Warm weather returns to southern Colorado – albeit briefly – so enjoy it while you can before snow moves in statewide mid-week
Roofs peeking out of the water have become a common sight every summer at the Lindoso reservoir in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts would appear of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley. With almost no rain for two months and not much expected any time soon, the ruins of Aceredo are dredging up a mix of emotions for locals as they see the rusted carcass of a car, a stone fountain with water still spouting and the old road leading to what used to be the local bar.
A cold front is predicted to move through the region Thursday, with moderate to heavy rainfall later changing to snow.
The Beijing Winter Olympic Games descended into further farce on Sunday when too much snow contributed to chaos on the slopes.
The West is experiencing its most severe megadrought in a millennium, according to a new study. Scientists say climate change is playing a major role.
Workers were busy clearing the roads in the Olympics mountain venue of Zhangjiakou on Sunday (February 13) as snow continued to fall.Snow invaded an Olympic bus through the emergency roof hatch and covered the seats and the floor. Some buses, which transport Olympic personnel around the closed loop, were delayed due to being stuck in the snow.Volunteers with large straw brooms and shovels cleared away snow as it fell on the roads and at the mountains' main press center.The temperature in Zhangjiakou, around 124 miles northwest of the Chinese capital, was 7.7 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning and expected to drop to 1.4°F in the evening.
The huge checks were down to a "clerical error," a spokesperson for Northern Powergrid, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary, said.
The earthquake occurred four miles from Santa Clarita, four miles from Castaic, six miles from Simi Valley and six miles from Los Angeles.
Several inches of snow is likely to fall Sunday afternoon or evening and will wrap up by 8 p.m., NWS said.
Increasing clouds and cold tonight. A few light snow showers overnight. Temperatures falling into the single digits. Warming up mid-week with rain on Wednesday changing to a mix/snow Wednesday night.
Gwen Tolbart has your FOX 5 DC weather forecast for Sunday, February 13
Although some insects, such as as armyworms and black cutworms, can't survive cold winters, most insects do survive. Learn how bugs adapt to winter.
Chinese officials have issued a blizzard warning for Beijing as the city hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics, Reuters reported. The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) warned Sunday that significant snowfall is expected in the region. A blue blizzard warning is the lowest of China's four-tiered alerts, advising residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, according to Reuters."It is expected that there will be heavy snow...
A clipper quickly zipping through the eastern Prairies will bring a fresh coat of snow Sunday, potentially bringing whiteout conditions for parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.