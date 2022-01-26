7 Weather 12pm Update, Wednesday, February 26
Computer models continue to "boost confidence" that Southern New England will get hit with "a high impact winter storm" Saturday.
As the Blizzard of 1978 began, the snow came down in heavy, wind-blown sheets. It didn't stop for days, leaving thousands stranded and without power.
The fire has been burning since Friday and is 45% contained.
Special weather statements are already in effect for the development of what is expected to be a very intense winter storm that will impact Atlantic Canada this weekend.
People who went to bed early missed the bulletins at 9 p.m. Wednesday. They woke up to a screeching winter nightmare in 1978.
The unusually cold weather in India's financial capital has amused the internet.
A high-impact, powerful winter storm is becoming more likely to affect parts of New England and potentially the Mid-Atlantic states this weekend. Threat level: The storm, now simulated by most of the reliable computer models used as weather forecasting tools, could bring upwards of a foot of snow, blizzard conditions due to high winds and heavy snow and coastal flooding from Long Island to Maine. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
If you're heading to Daytona Beach for the race, pack warm.
One question asked: “Do we have enough power to ensure the lights will stay on if we see another Winter Storm Uri?”
Bone-chilling temperatures across the north-central and northeastern U.S. will set the stage for multiple clipper-type storms to deliver snow early this week as the threat of a larger storm brews.
Newfoundland will be dealing with the lingering effects of a system Wednesday, with temperatures cooling down across Atlantic Canada ahead of a potentially strong weekend storm that threatens periods of heavy snow and ice.
The avalanche swept the skier down the mountain side, park rangers said.
A powerful nor’easter with heavy snow, high winds, and coastal flooding threatens the East Coast this weekend.
New York City could see as little as 2 inches of snow or as much as 20 inches of snow this weekend.
👋 Hey, Selene here!After I saw that thousands of dead sea urchins washed up on Madeira Beach over the weekend, most probably because of recent storms, I knew I had to get my hands on those little spiky guys. Why? In the name of crafts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.😍 Expectation: A beautiful bloom of air plant jellyfish.😩 Reality: After walking in the cold to bring my stinky loot home, I spent hours with a bathtub full of urchin guts and an aching back
The driver said he was grateful that he was in an EV during the I-95 gridlock and posted a picture of himself watching Netflix in the traffic jam.
FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest weather updates.
Cape Cod may get smacked by a powerful storm this weekend that could bring heavy snow, strong winds, coastal flooding and dangerous seas.
The eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on January 15, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300 kilometers (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand.Photographs from Nomuka on Monday (January 17) and Tuesday (January 18) showed ash coating toppled building structures, and interiors of buildings ridden with debris and damage. In Tungua, boats and classrooms were captured to have weathered damage from the aftermath as well.The eruption was so powerful that space satellites captured not only huge clouds of ash but also an atmospheric shockwave that radiated out from the volcano at close to the speed of sound.
The snow is "something to keep an eye on," meteorologist Dean Iovino said, but it's too early to say anything for certain.