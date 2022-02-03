7 Weather 5pm Update, Thursday, February 3
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
The Friday morning commute will likely be hazardous for much of the region.
Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring hazardous, perhaps impossible, driving conditions to northern Ohio Thursday with 8 to 18 inches of snow.
Severe winter weather has left nearly 70,000 Texans without power as of Thursday morning, as freezing temperatures continue to move eastward across the U.S.According to poweroutage.us, another 24,000 customers in Arkansas have also lost power. These outages comes roughly one year after massive power outages swept across the Lone Star State, resulting in over 200 deaths and prompting criticisms of the state's preparedness against colder...
Cruz's trip to Mexico last year during a historic winter storm is still leaving many Twitter users cold.
This map shows how much snow fell in the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.
North Jersey and the Poconos are expected to get the worst of it, with potential hazardous conditions as far south as Toms River.
Winter storm Landon is expected to be a powerful storm bringing snow and ice across a large portion of the U.S. on Wednesday but will miss Wisconsin.
Oncor’s website showed outages all across the region Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
As Winter Storm Landon moves through Kentucky, freezing rain and ice has left thousands of households without power.
A dangerous winter storm is dropping snow, sleet and ice in Texas, knocking out power to over 60,000 customers and closing an airport. Operations at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport are suspended until at least 12 p.m. ET Thursday. Texas officials are urging residents to stay home as ice and snow accumulate on roads.
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of southern Michigan. Follow our real-time weather radar and live traffic updates.
How much snow fell in Fort Collins, Loveland and other parts of Colorado? Here's a list.
Snow storm forecasts for New York show more than a foot of snow is possible from Wednesday to Friday.
FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr talks about the potential for freezing rain and the impact it may have Friday across the Delaware Valley and into the Lehigh Valley.
A solar flare that erupted Saturday evening could mean some Americans may see the northern lights Wednesday evening.
Expect heavy rain all of Wednesday in Louisville that will turn into freezing rain and sleet Thursday morning due to upcoming winter storm Landon.
Northern Stark can expect snow — lots of it. Southern Stark can expect sleet and then snow, still a lot of it — unless Mother Nature changes her mind.
Ice is expected to start accumulation in Lexington as early as Thursday afternoon.
Here’s why it might not be so bad.