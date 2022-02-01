7 Weather 5pm Update, Tuesday, February 1
7 Weather 5pm Update, Tuesday, February 1
7 Weather 5pm Update, Tuesday, February 1
Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring hazardous, perhaps impossible, driving conditions to northern Ohio Thursday with 8 to 18 inches of snow.
Denver7’s forecast snow totals for the Feb. 1-2, 2022, snowstorm in eastern Colorado.
Winter storm Landon is expected to be a powerful storm bringing snow and ice across a large portion of the U.S. on Wednesday but will miss Wisconsin.
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
Although experts say the weather won’t be comparable to last year’s freeze, there’s a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon and it’s important to be prepared.
The weather service predicts Tuesday will be balmy with a high of 71 degrees, but a chance of rain enters the forecast early Wednesday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined other Texas leaders in addressing the oncoming severe winter weather. The group addressed growing concerns over the power grid capacity in light of the deadly 2021 winter storm that left millions in the state without electricity and water for days.
A sprawling storm will deliver a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to a large swath of the central and eastern U.S. over the next few days.
No matter where it falls in the spectrum, it will likely break into the top 25 recorded snowfalls since 1880.
The snowstorm will likely bring a wide-range of snowfall totals to the Kansas City metro area. Some areas may see only a few inches while others could see nearly a foot.
The National Weather Service says travel in southern lower Michigan "will likely become very difficult to impossible" during the storm.
A large chunk of Eastern Canada will be in the crosshairs of a major snow event this week, with additional heavy amounts possible in areas in Ontario and Quebec still grappling with impacts from the winter storm in mid-January.
This week's storm will target a 2,000-mile swath of the nation from the Rockies to the Northeast with a nasty mix of snow, ice and rain.
Ahead of another round of snow early this week and bitterly cold temperatures, we’ll see high wind warnings in the foothills Monday before cold fronts move into the state.
The biggest storm in 7 years will get started late Tuesday as rain and then be all snow by the Wednesday morning drive.
Here's what we know about the winter storm that will affect Indiana this week.
Snowfall totals from the weekend storm ranged from 1.1 inches to 21 inches in New Jersey.
The National Weather Service cautions that an emerging storm could bring heavy rains with flooding or very heavy snow to Northeast Ohio next week
Emily Wahls has your weather update!
How much snow and sleet will Indianapolis get this week? Meteorologists said this week's storm will produce a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow.