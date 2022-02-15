7 Weather 5pm Update, Tuesday, February 15

Reuters

When an underwater volcano off Tonga erupted last month, it was accompanied by one of the largest volcanic lightning events ever recorded. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic island, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, had been puffing away for about a month before a series of blasts began on Jan. 13. Almost 400,000 lightning strikes were recorded in six hours that evening.