7 Weather 5pm Update, Tuesday, February 15
Ready for more snow? A winter storm could bring heavy rain and ice to Chicago before dumping several inches of snow.
The Farmer’s Almanac expects February to be a “quieter” month for the local weather but a “winter whopper” could be in store by the end of the month.
Rain and temperatures in the 50s are expected to give way to ice, snow and the 20s as Wednesday becomes Thursday.
Wednesday storm could bring a mess of rain, wintry weather to Milwaukee and southern Wisconsin.
Cape Codders may have been surprised Monday morning by the fluffy white landscape outside their windows. But how much snow did we get?
The two-day storm from Feb. 14 to 15, 2007, dumped 20 to 30 inches of snow in most areas of Vermont, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the National Weather Service, rain will start Wednesday and change early Thursday to ice or snow; precipitation amounts aren't clear yet
Yellowstone National Park is full of natural wonders, and visitors this week can count snow rollers among them.
New research found that five earthquakes over several minutes in the South Atlantic last August triggered the tsunami that was recorded around the world.
California has unveiled a new plan to encourage residents and businesses to take measures against wildfire. Here are the new standards at a glance.
The earthquake occurred four miles from Santa Clarita, four miles from Castaic, six miles from Simi Valley and six miles from Los Angeles.
A rainy Wednesday will get in the way of a mostly warm week in South Florida with highs in the 80s. But first expect a chilly and sunny early Monday morning with lows in the low- and mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs on Tuesday are expected to top out in the 60s. But dry conditions and gusty winds are forecast to return by the end of the week.
When an underwater volcano off Tonga erupted last month, it was accompanied by one of the largest volcanic lightning events ever recorded. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic island, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, had been puffing away for about a month before a series of blasts began on Jan. 13. Almost 400,000 lightning strikes were recorded in six hours that evening.
The earthquake struck near Santa Clarita on the morning of Feb. 14.
Mount Etna is the highest and most active volcano in Italy.
A member of the National Weather Service team in St. Louis examines what’s ahead for the metro-east region.
Warm weather returns to southern Colorado – albeit briefly – so enjoy it while you can before snow moves in statewide mid-week
Slipping and falling on ice can cause serious injury—products like good winter boots, doormats and ice melts can help to prevent slips.
Buckle up for some topsy-turvy weather.