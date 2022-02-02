7 Weather 5pm Update, Wednesday, February 2
7 Weather 5pm Update, Wednesday, February 2
7 Weather 5pm Update, Wednesday, February 2
The National Weather Service is calling for more snow to hit Pennsylvania. The further west you live, more snow you'll see.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring hazardous, perhaps impossible, driving conditions to northern Ohio Thursday with 8 to 18 inches of snow.
Travel in northern Ohio could be hazardous as freezing rain and several inches of snow are expected as the Ohio Turnpike bans some vehicles.
Denver7’s forecast snow totals for the Feb. 1-2, 2022, snowstorm in eastern Colorado.
More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint, with the National Weather Service (NWS) describing its scope as "massive" on its website.Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued as two rounds of snow could bring over 10 inches of accumulation to parts of the Chicago area this week.
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
Winter storm Landon is expected to be a powerful storm bringing snow and ice across a large portion of the U.S. on Wednesday but will miss Wisconsin.
Expect heavy rain all of Wednesday in Louisville that will turn into freezing rain and sleet Thursday morning due to upcoming winter storm Landon.
WRTV's Nikki DeMentri reports on how Indianapolis is preparing for the approaching winter storm.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined other Texas leaders in addressing the oncoming severe winter weather. The group addressed growing concerns over the power grid capacity in light of the deadly 2021 winter storm that left millions in the state without electricity and water for days.
How much snow fell in Fort Collins, Loveland and other parts of Colorado? Here's a list.
A winter storm that is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on parts of the Midwest is headed for Pennsylvania.
Snow storm forecasts for New York show more than a foot of snow is possible from Wednesday to Friday.
The weather service predicts Tuesday will be balmy with a high of 71 degrees, but a chance of rain enters the forecast early Wednesday.
A large chunk of Eastern Canada will be in the crosshairs of a major snow event this week, with additional heavy amounts possible in areas in Ontario and Quebec still grappling with impacts from the winter storm in mid-January.
A sprawling storm will deliver a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to a large swath of the central and eastern U.S. over the next few days.
Editor’s note: For the latest snowstorm news, read the Tribune’s updated coverage. Not since the Crosstown Classic of (much) warmer days has there been more at stake between the division of Chicago’s North and South sides. But it isn’t a Cubs-White Sox thing this time: Forecasters suggest as much as 10 inches more snow could fall in the southern half of Cook County than in the northern half. A ...
After snow falls, bitter cold settles in for several days