7 Weather 5pm Update, Wednesday, February 2

Axios

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint, with the National Weather Service (NWS) describing its scope as "massive" on its website.Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting