7 Weather Forecast 11pm Update, Saturday, March 5

STORY: President Moon Jae-in has ordered an all-out effort to be made to protect the plant, which has six nuclear pressurized water reactors operated by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co.Aerial footage showed smoke and flames in nearby mountains.Output for one of the six reactors was reduced on Friday afternoon due to unstable weather conditions, its website showed. Of the total, five reactors are currently in operation while one was under maintenance. The authorities have not said how far the fires are from the site of the plant.As of late Friday the fires have destroyed a total of 12 residential properties and three storage units, according to Yonhap.