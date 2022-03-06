7 Weather Forecast 11pm Update, Saturday, March 5
At least six people were killed in Iowa after tornadoes touched down.
The roadway was expected to be closed at least 8 hours, officials said.
Our latest storm moves in Friday and could linger into Monday, dropping a foot or more of snow in the mountains.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County in response to Saturday's tornado and severe weather that killed six in Winterset
Temperatures are expected to approach 70 degrees in New York on Sunday.
100 years ago, two Charlevoix newspapers reported on a severe winter storm.
Persistent drought has dried soils across Colorado. The drier the soil, the more snow melts into it, leaving less for rivers and reservoirs.
A Florida county is pushing residents to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire, with officials issuing a state of emergency.The Adkins fire moving through Bay County, Florida, had blazed across 800 acres as of Friday evening and resulted in 600 homes being evacuated, the Florida Forest Service tweeted. The area between the south of Highway 231 and the east side of Transmitter Road is under mandatory evacuation. The fire, which has so far...
Rain, rain is going away in Southern California, with scattered showers expected to end Saturday night.
Recent drone footage captured in China's Kumtag Desert, located in Shanshan County in northwestern China approximately 1,550 miles west of Beijing, created quite a roar with its flashy colorization. The desert is known for its wide array of sand dunes, with "Kumtag" translating into "sand mountain" in a number of languages. On Feb. 26, the Kumtag's terrain featured fallen snow melting, making the sand dunes visible amid the snow. The unique view resembles the skin of a tiger, with the white snow
STORY: President Moon Jae-in has ordered an all-out effort to be made to protect the plant, which has six nuclear pressurized water reactors operated by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co.Aerial footage showed smoke and flames in nearby mountains.Output for one of the six reactors was reduced on Friday afternoon due to unstable weather conditions, its website showed. Of the total, five reactors are currently in operation while one was under maintenance. The authorities have not said how far the fires are from the site of the plant.As of late Friday the fires have destroyed a total of 12 residential properties and three storage units, according to Yonhap.
Shorts and t-shirts one day, puffer coats the next.
Register reporters and photographers were in and around Winterset Saturday night to document the damage and talk with Iowans affected by the tornado.
The warm weather is headed out, and we’ll see rain tonight switching to snow by Saturday morning in the metro area. The snow is expected to continue through the weekend.
Rain began falling on a Friday afternoon, the last day of February 1997, and by that Sunday local weather observer Frank Street measured 7.81 inches.
As of Saturday morning, the Adkins Fire has burned more than 1,400 acres near Panama City. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Bay County.
The Adkins Avenue Fire, which covered about 25 acres Friday morning, had grown to about 1,400 acres by Saturday. More than 1,00 homes have been evacuated.
The old weather folklore of March coming in like a lion is about to come true in Southern California and the High Desert.
It could be 78 degrees Saturday, but sustained winds with gusts in the 30 to 35 mph, followed by storms and heavy rain into Monday.
Thunderstorms rolled through Southern California, Arizona and beyond on March 4 as the same system brought fresh snow to the mountains.