7 Weather Forecast 11pm Update, Saturday, April 30

The National Weather Service says heavy rain, thunderstorms and tornadoes could make landfall Saturday across Southwest Florida.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured this video as a tornado struck the town of Andover, just outside of Wichita, Kansas, on the evening of April 29.
There's a chance for severe weather in the Evansville and Henderson areas on Saturday afternoon, forecasters said.
Shocking footage shows a large twister snaking through the city of Wichita.
Over 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft battled the largest active wildfire in the U.S. on Saturday after strong winds pushed it across some containment lines and closer to a small city in northern New Mexico. Mapping imagery indicated the fire that has burned at least 166 homes grew in size from 103 square miles (266 square kilometers) Friday to 152 square miles (393 square kilometers) by early Saturday, officials said. Ash carried 7 miles (11 kilometers) through the air fell on Las Vegas, population about 13,000, and firefighters were trying to prevent the blaze from getting closer, said Mike Johnson, a spokesperson with the fire management team.
The greatest risks in any storms that develop will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rain - but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Severe storms are possible in Wisconsin on Saturday especially south of the Milwaukee area toward the Illinois border.
Strong to severe storms likely tonight
Pakistan issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years while in parts of neighbouring India schools were shut and streets deserted as an intense heave wave on Friday showed no signs of abating. Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, urged the federal and provincial governments to take precautionary measures to manage the intense heat wave, which touched highs of 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the country. Temperatures were predicted to rise by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above average temperatures after the hottest March on record since 1961, she said.
About 30 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service were working to contain the fire on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Crops normally planted by the end of April have been delayed by temperatures at least 10 degrees cooler and damper than the same time last year.
Severe weather caused major damage as residents scrambled for shelter. No serious injuries have been reported.
The Rockford Police Department is asking motorists to drive with caution this evening after power outages are causing some traffic lights to not work.
Severe thunderstorms are likely today in Topeka and northeast Kansas, the National Weather Service's Topeka office announced.
A month-long heatwave across Asia is pushing temperatures in India as high as 115 degrees. Such heatwaves will be more common, experts say.
If you plan to be at the festival after 6 p.m., have some rain gear handy.
Officials said the tornado tore through the Wichita and Andover areas on Friday evening.