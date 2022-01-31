7 Weather Forecast 11pm Update, Sunday, January 30
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
More than 6 inches of snow are expected in some parts of the Chicago area.
The National Weather Service says travel in southern lower Michigan "will likely become very difficult to impossible" during the storm.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, as much as 10 to 15 inches of snow is expected in metro Detroit due to a 'long duration snowfall'
The snowstorm will likely bring a wide-range of snowfall totals to the Kansas City metro area. Some areas may see only a few inches while others could see nearly a foot.
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking the makings of a far-reaching, disruptive winter storm which is forecast to spread a plowable snow and significant icing from the central and southern Rockies to parts of the Northeast this week. Denver, Dallas and Detroit are among the major metro areas expected to face wintry consequences and potential travel trouble, forecasters say. Winter and spring will be duking it out across the middle of the nation right around the time Punxsutawney Phil makes his
More snowfall is on the way this week for a large swath of eastern Canada, with additional heavy amounts possible in areas still grappling with impacts from the blizzard from two weeks ago.
Mother Nature delivered on forecasters’ promises of a blizzard Saturday, blowing a foot or more of whirling snow along some areas of the Jersey Shore.
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Sunday about 12 miles from Escondido, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
As blizzard-like conditions bury New England, weather spotters are reporting current accumulation totals to the National Weather Service.
The sun shone down on much of the East Coast on Sunday, a day after a vicious nor'easter brought blizzard conditions to many areas, and left more than 100,000 customers without power for a stretch that could last into Monday.
Parts of the Northeast were buried in up to 30 inches of snow Sunday as a historic Nor'easter released its grip on the region and bitter cold set in.
Temperatures in South Florida reached a low of 25 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service, and high temperatures on Sunday were expected to remain in the upper 50s to low 60s. Zoologist Stacey Cohen, a reptile expert at Palm Beach Zoo in Florida, explained the iguana phenomenon to television station WPBF.
Here’s what we know as of Sunday night
Monroe County is in the path of a massive winter storm that is brewing for southern Michigan, much of Indiana and much of Ohio.
More than a foot of snowfall is expected along the Jersey Shore. Stay with app.com for continuing updates.
Below freezing rain could start Wednesday afternoon, and travel impacts could extend into Friday.
Wind chill warnings are in effect until Sunday as cold air in the low 20s to mid-30s blows across the area.
A powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds causing widespread power outages early Saturday.
A ferocious nor'easter, which rapidly intensified into a bomb cyclone, slammed areas from the mid-Atlantic to Maine late Friday into Saturday with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds, resulting in a blizzard that generated whiteout conditions and dropped visibility to near zero in many areas. Officials have blamed at least three fatalities on conditions brought on by the storm. The winter storm, which AccuWeather forecasters had been warning since early in the week could unleash a huge snowfall