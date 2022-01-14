7 Weather Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, January 14
7 Weather Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, January 14
7 Weather Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, January 14
Jerry Hughes discussed his future with the #Bills this week:
This vehicle is the epitome of what a custom truck should be as it boasts plenty of power and style to impress any enthusiast.
The remains were in “an advanced stage of decomposition,” authorities said.
Flores attorney seeks to throw out judge’s ruling in preliminary hearing
David Flores back in jail on domestic abuse charges
As news spread, Baltimore residents are reacting to the indictment of high-profile prosecutor Marilyn Mosby
Strong wind and arctic air will combine to produce dangerous wind chills Friday into Saturday before a storm Sunday into Monday.
New reports are showing that the Shenandoah Valley will most likely be seeing some snow come Sunday.
The second bomb cyclone in a week could bring heavy snow and high winds to Atlantic Canada through Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the developing storm.
“Widespread black ice” is also possible early Monday, Jan. 17.
Final predictions for what winter weather will look like Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 for WNC aren't in yet, but meteorologists are telling people to prepare.
Winter storm Izzy could bring measurable snow to northern Ohio Sunday night into Monday.
It's increasingly likely that a powerful storm will hit Southern New England Sunday night into Monday.
A winter storm that AccuWeather forecasters say will impact 100 million people in the United States is set to bear down on the Northeast during the latter part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The storm will strike the Appalachians in a fast and furious nature, leaving many areas buried under more than a foot of immobilizing snow. Even for major cities along the I-95 corridor of the Northeast, a quick dose of snow followed by heavy rain and strong winds could pose travel problems.
A winter storm is taking shape as snow and sleet head toward Spartanburg County this weekend.
Middle Tennessee is bracing for yet another round of winter weather, with 3-7 inches of snow possible, forecasters said.
A low pressure system known as a Saskatchewan screamer will could bring up to 10 inches of snow to parts of Iowa Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how Wednesday night will be dry and chilly with temperatures near 20. Then, it'll be dry Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 40s before a chance for snow arrives by Sunday evening.
Latest weekend winter storm forecast
The latest computer models show a winter storm bringing snow, sleet and rain to central Pennsylvania on Sunday.