7 Weather Forecast 6 pm Update, Tuesday, February 16
7 Weather Forecast 6 pm Update, Tuesday, February 16
7 Weather Forecast 6 pm Update, Tuesday, February 16
A massive storm system is forecast to bring snow, rain, wind and severe weather to the central, eastern and southern US on Wednesday and Thursday.
A large-scale, multi-hazard storm will make life wet and miserable for the central, southern and eastern U.S. from Wednesday through Friday morning.
Wednesday may feel spring-like with temperatures reaching into the 50s, but another winter storm is forecast to slam the area on Thursday.
Strong wind Thursday night into Friday morning could knock down trees and knock out power in Southern New England, the National Weather Service says.
Yellowstone National Park is full of natural wonders, and visitors this week can count snow rollers among them.
Rain and temperatures in the 50s are expected to give way to ice, snow and the 20s as Wednesday becomes Thursday.
Metro Detroit forecast: Wind advisory Wednesday and Winter Storm Watch Thursday
Wednesday storm could bring a mess of rain, wintry weather to Milwaukee and southern Wisconsin.
KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says be ready for severe storms late tonight, then snow by Thursday morning.
Monroe and Lenawee counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday. The forecast for southeast Michigan includes rain, snow and ice.
Security camera footage captured the moment hundreds of blackbirds fell from the sky in Mexico. Some of the birds were later found dead.
The animal escaped from its rehabilitation center after DNA sampling was conducted.
Heavy rain followed by some snow
A storm system brought chilly temperatures, hail and thunder days after brush fires broke out during an unseasonable heat wave.
A cold front is expected to hit central Oklahoma Wednesday and Thursday, bringing below freezing temps, ice, snow and high winds.
A winter storm has brought unusual "thundersnow" to SoCal, dropping a thick coat of fresh powder on our local mountains.
Rain, snow & gusty winds move in today with the next winter storm
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
The heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday night and into Thursday. As many as 2 inches of rain, higher amounts possible in isolated areas.
Slipping and falling on ice can cause serious injury—products like good winter boots, doormats and ice melts can help to prevent slips.