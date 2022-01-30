7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, January 30
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
More than 6 inches of snow are expected in some parts of the Chicago area.
The National Weather Service says travel in southern lower Michigan "will likely become very difficult to impossible" during the storm.
No matter where it falls in the spectrum, it will likely break into the top 25 recorded snowfalls since 1880.
The snowstorm will likely bring a wide-range of snowfall totals to the Kansas City metro area. Some areas may see only a few inches while others could see nearly a foot.
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking the makings of a far-reaching, disruptive winter storm which is forecast to spread a plowable snow and significant icing from the central and southern Rockies to parts of the Northeast this week. Denver, Dallas and Detroit are among the major metro areas expected to face wintry consequences and potential travel trouble, forecasters say. Winter and spring will be duking it out across the middle of the nation right around the time Punxsutawney Phil makes his
More snowfall is on the way this week for a large swath of eastern Canada, with additional heavy amounts possible in areas still grappling with impacts from the blizzard from two weeks ago.
Mother Nature delivered on forecasters’ promises of a blizzard Saturday, blowing a foot or more of whirling snow along some areas of the Jersey Shore.
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Sunday about 12 miles from Escondido, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The sun shone down on much of the East Coast on Sunday, a day after a vicious nor'easter brought blizzard conditions to many areas, and left more than 100,000 customers without power for a stretch that could last into Monday.
Parts of the Northeast were buried in up to 30 inches of snow Sunday as a historic Nor'easter released its grip on the region and bitter cold set in.
As blizzard-like conditions bury New England, weather spotters are reporting current accumulation totals to the National Weather Service.
Thousands of people reported feeling it.
Here’s what we know as of Sunday night
You know it’s cold when iguanas fall from the sky. And this past weekend in South Florida, plenty did, with freezing temperatures that haven’t been felt in more than a decade.
Below freezing rain could start Wednesday afternoon, and travel impacts could extend into Friday.
Monroe County is in the path of a massive winter storm that is brewing for southern Michigan, much of Indiana and much of Ohio.
Wind chill warnings are in effect until Sunday as cold air in the low 20s to mid-30s blows across the area.
A powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds causing widespread power outages early Saturday.
It was the fourth rescue in one week on Mount Hood.