7-week-old baby and mom among three killed in fiery North Carolina crash, cops say

A 7-week-old baby was among three people killed in a fiery North Carolina crash, officials said.

The child’s mother and a 43-year-old man also died after two vehicles collided on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the Graham Police Department.

Officers responded at about 9:15 p.m. to a call on Moore Street in Graham. While at the scene — in Alamance County, roughly 25 miles east of Greensboro — police discovered a crash involving a Ford pickup truck and a Chevrolet SUV.

Officials said it was “apparent that one of the vehicles crossed left of center into the path of the other.” The SUV caught fire after the head-on crash, WGHP and WXII reported.

The 23-year-old mom and her baby both died at the scene, officials said in a news release.

The 43-year-old man — the only other person involved in the crash — was rushed to a hospital. He later died, police said.

Officers in their release didn’t reveal who was in each vehicle or which driver went into oncoming traffic. The Graham Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Sept. 15.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-570-6711 or Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

Beloved NC doctor and his wife killed when plane crashes in Tennessee, officials say

One killed in head-on crash with school bus in North Carolina, officials say