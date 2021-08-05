7 Western nations condemn Russian forces in Georgia areas

EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Western nations are marking Saturday's 13th anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Georgia with renewed condemnation of Moscow’s “illegal military presence” in two Georgia regions and calls for the withdrawal of its forces “without delay.”

In a joint statement, six European countries and the United States also condemned what they called Russia’s continuing provocations in Georgia despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They cited Moscow's reinforced military presence and military exercises on Georgia’s territory, arbitrary detentions and kidnappings of local citizens, restriction of movements and prohibition of education in residents’ native language.

In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia, which had made a botched attempt to regain control over the breakaway province of South Ossetia. Moscow then recognized the independence of South Ossetia and another breakaway Georgian province, Abkhazia, and set up military bases there.

The statement marking the Aug. 7 anniversary of the start of the conflict again calls on Russia to “reverse its recognition of the so-called independence of Georgia’s territories.”

The statement from Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Albania, the United Kingdom and the United States was read outside the U.N. Security Council chamber on Wednesday after closed-door council discussions.

It noted that in January the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights stated that Russia has been responsible for “grave human rights violations” in Abkhazia and South Ossetia including killing civilians, torturing prisoners of war, preventing Georgians from returning to their homes and failing to investigate rights violations.

The Western nations called for urgent unimpeded access for human rights monitors and humanitarian workers.

Representatives of Georgia, Russia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and the United States have held talks in Geneva since October 2008 to address the consequences of the Georgia conflict under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the European Union and the United Nations. The talks have made little headway.

The seven nations expressed support for the Geneva talks and stressed “the necessity of a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Georgia conflict based on international law, including the U.N. Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.”

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told reporters that Russian aggression “does not exist" and the “independent uprising in South Ossetia is the reality which cannot be ignored.” He accused some Western nations of directly or indirectly encouraging “Georgian military adventures” in 2008.

Polyansky said Moscow considers it important that Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia continue discussions in Geneva to find a “legal formula for their mutual commitments on non-use of force and for resolution of other urgent matters.”

On Russia-Georgia relations, he said, “We want to express our concern with the continued policy of Tblisi for accelerated Euro-Atlantic integration as well as of this country joining plans of U.S. and NATO on containment of Russia.”

Polyansky said Russia is ready to normalize relations “to the degree to which Georgian side is ready to do that.”

Estonia’s deputy ambassador Andre Lipand, who read the Western statement, responded when asked about the lack of movement from Russia on Abkhazia and South Ossetia: “We will continue to focus on this issue in the (Security) Council and we will not let it go without recourse.”

Recommended Stories

  • Grading the Pandemic Olympics: How Tokyo shined

    Tokyo didn't get the Games it wanted, but it did get to show off the spirit of their people.

  • Army unveils memorial for Black soldier lynched at Georgia military base 80 years ago

    Pvt. Felix Hall was last seen alive in an all-white neighborhood in February 1941. He was found hanging from a tree on a segregated military base.

  • Russian TV Hosts Mocked LGBTQ+ Olympians With Wigs, Slurs

    Some took particular issue with transgender Team New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard.

  • ‘Butcher of Tehran’ should work with the West, says Dominic Raab

    Britain will remain “calm and composed” in the face of Tehran’s “nefarious conduct”, Dominic Raab has said, as he urged Iran’s new hardline president to work with the West.

  • Russians are winning in Tokyo even though Team Russia is banned from the Games

    The penalty the IOC imposed on Russia for doping was “so weak and wimpy that it was painful,” says Olympics historian

  • These Women Fought For Afghanistan’s Future. Now They Don't Want to Leave It Behind

    Interpreters who risked their lives serving as the eyes and voice of U.S. troops are receiving at last the administrative okay to come to America with their families to escape the Taliban. What is not yet clear is how the story ends for the hundreds of Afghan women who supported the U.S. and NATO diplomatic effort these past two decades. What happens to the women who served U.S. State Department officials, who worked in the U.S. embassy, and who implemented aid programs?

  • Chaos reigns as leaked chicken fat slickens Mississippi streets

    Earlier this week in New Albany, Mississippi, chaos ruled the day. Drivers careened across highways and city streets, unable to control their vehicles. Old ladies attempting to cross the street were met with a surface slicker than an ice rink. Emergency crews barked orders at passersby, all standing nearby in an attempt to witness... The Slickening.

  • DOJ investigating city of Phoenix and Phoenix police department

    The Department of Justice announced in a press conference Thursday it is opening a "pattern or practice" investigation into the city of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department. Driving the news: The Justice Department's probe comes after the Biden administration reversed a Trump policy of not investigating police departments. It looks into several possible violations exhibited by the city's police department:Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Illinois mandates school masks, some vaccinations

    Illinois' governor says all students and staff members in schools will be required to wear face coverings effective immediately. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the action is necessary to thwart the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus. (Aug. 4)

  • Taliban claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 8 people

    The Taliban on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan's capital that killed at least eight people, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The withdrawal of U.S. troops has propelled fears that the terrorist group could organize another takeover. The raid, waged near the heavily fortified green zone in a neighborhood with many high-ranking Afghan officials, is the Taliban's largest assault in Kabul in nearly a year, per the Times.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Tunisian army backs takeover president - for now

    President Kais Saied launched his takeover of Tunisia by relying on the armed forces, an institution normally above politics, but analysts believe that retaining their support will depend on developments.

  • Delta variant tests China’s ‘zero tolerance’ lockdown strategy

    The delta variant is challenging China’s costly strategy of isolating cities, prompting warnings that Chinese leaders who were confident they could keep the coronavirus out of the country need a less disruptive approach.

  • More than 10,000 migrants reach UK as Channel crossings hit a new daily record

    More than 10,000 migrants have officially crossed the Channel by small boat so far this year after almost 500 reached the UK on Wednesday, a new record for a single day.

  • Iran swears in new hard-line president amid regional tension

    The protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country's new president during a ceremony in parliament on Thursday, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic. Iran's indirect talks with the U.S. to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer. “The sanctions must be lifted,” Raisi said during his half-hour inauguration speech.

  • Israel demands 'diplomatic, economic and even military' retaliation against Iran's oil tanker attack

    Western allies must develop an urgent plan to retaliate against Iran following multiple reported attacks on oil tankers near Oman, according to a senior Israeli official who warned Tehran is reaching a major nuclear threshold.

  • Inside Lebanon's Worst Economic Meltdown in More Than a Century

    TRIPOLI, Lebanon — Rania Mustafa’s living room recalls a not-so-distant past, when the modest salary of a security guard in Lebanon could buy an air conditioner, plush furniture and a flat-screen TV. But as the country’s economic crisis worsened, she lost her job and watched her savings evaporate. Now she plans to sell her furniture to pay the rent and struggles to afford food, much less electricity or a dentist to fix her 10-year-old daughter’s broken molar. For dinner on a recent night, lit by

  • Venezuela to slash six zeroes from currency

    Venezuela will slash six zeroes off its inflation-battered currency the bolivar to make it easier to use, the central bank said on Thursday.

  • Biden offers ‘safe haven’ to Hong Kong residents who fear China crackdown

    Hong Kong residents facing deportation from the United States will be permitted to remain for 18 months under a new measure unveiled by U.S. officials in response to China’s crackdown on the city.

  • ROC medal haul has some calling to address the elephant in the Olympics room

    The penalty the IOC imposed on Russia for doping was “so weak and wimpy that it was painful,” one Olympic historian said.

  • Pakistan sends troops after Muslim mob attacked Hindu temple

    Pakistan on Thursday deployed paramilitary troops in a conservative town in the country's eastern Punjab province, a day after a Muslim mob attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple there. In New Delhi, India’s foreign ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest the attack and demand protection for Hindus living in the predominantly Muslim Pakistan. Wednesday's attack took place in the town of Bhong in Rahim Yar Khan district after a court granted bail to an eight-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated a madrassa, or religious school, earlier this week.