These 7 Whatcom County restaurants are for sale. See if your favorite is on the list

Alyse Smith
·1 min read
0

Whatcom County is know for its unique restaurants, breweries and shops, but seven beloved eateries are currently listed for sale by their owners.

The list may surprise you, as some of these current real estate listings are still fully functioning, well-known establishments you may have eaten at last night.

These Whatcom County restaurants are currently listed for sale as of Oct. 20:

Dirty Dan Harris Steakhouse

The Dirty Dan Harris prime rib and seafood steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at 1211 11th St. in the historic Fairhaven neighborhood of Bellingham, Wash.

Bellingham (Fairhaven)

$300,000

Sale includes restaurant space, all furniture, fixtures, equipment, signage, business website and name.

The Wild Oat Bakery & Cafe

The Wild Oat Bakery and Cafe on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in downtown Bellingham at 1305 Cornwall Ave. Bellingham, Wash.

Bellingham (Downtown)

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

$200,000

Sale includes restaurant space only.

Twin Sisters Brewing Company

Twin Sisters Brewing Company’s indoor seating area and bar on Aug. 4, 2023 in Bellingham, Wash.

Bellingham (Sunland)

$3.7 million

Sale includes the restaurant and brewery spaces along with all equipment, inventory, and brand.

Sadighi’s Steaks & Seafood

Bellingham

$1.5 million

Sale includes real estate and restaurant space only.

The Black Cat

With its large, old windows and high ceilings, the Black Cat restaurant in Fairhaven plans to have limited dine-in service starting Friday, Jan. 29.

Bellingham (Fairhaven)

$1.5 million

Sale includes restaurant space and the opportunity to take over the business brand.

Luna’s Bistro

Bellingham (Barkley Village)

$249,900

Sale includes restaurant space and the opportunity to take over the business brand.

Lynden Fro-Yo

Lynden

$55,000

Sale includes restaurant space, point of sale system, fro-yo machines, freezer, sinks, display fridge, inventory and miscellaneous restaurant supplies.

Recommended Stories