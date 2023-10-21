These 7 Whatcom County restaurants are for sale. See if your favorite is on the list
Whatcom County is know for its unique restaurants, breweries and shops, but seven beloved eateries are currently listed for sale by their owners.
The list may surprise you, as some of these current real estate listings are still fully functioning, well-known establishments you may have eaten at last night.
These Whatcom County restaurants are currently listed for sale as of Oct. 20:
▪ Bellingham (Fairhaven)
▪ $300,000
▪ Sale includes restaurant space, all furniture, fixtures, equipment, signage, business website and name.
▪ Bellingham (Downtown)
▪ $200,000
▪ Sale includes restaurant space only.
▪ Bellingham (Sunland)
▪ $3.7 million
▪ Sale includes the restaurant and brewery spaces along with all equipment, inventory, and brand.
▪ Bellingham
▪ $1.5 million
▪ Sale includes real estate and restaurant space only.
▪ Bellingham (Fairhaven)
▪ $1.5 million
▪ Sale includes restaurant space and the opportunity to take over the business brand.
▪ Bellingham (Barkley Village)
▪ $249,900
▪ Sale includes restaurant space and the opportunity to take over the business brand.
▪ Lynden
▪ $55,000
▪ Sale includes restaurant space, point of sale system, fro-yo machines, freezer, sinks, display fridge, inventory and miscellaneous restaurant supplies.