For 7 years, a child was allegedly sexually exploited in NY. 18 people are facing charges.

Over the course of seven years, a girl was allegedly sexually exploited in New York's Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions, at times threatened with a rifle and recorded on video.

New York State Police announced Friday a sweeping set of charges against 18 people — including seven Elmira residents, three Bath residents, one Corning resident and one Binghamton resident — accused in the sex trafficking, rape and abuse of the child who prosecutors say was also forced to engage in prostitution.

Indictments filed in Yates County spell out the criminal charges, which are the culmination of an investigation by state police that was launched in October.

The investigation centered on Andrew Daugherty, 49, of Dundee, who is accused of sexually exploiting the child, at times when she was under 13 between 2017 and 2019. The abuse took place over the span of seven years at various locations in Yates County and across the Southern Tier. A grand jury indictment against Daugherty includes felony counts of predatory sexual assault, predatory sexual assault against a child, sex trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution.

Court documents and investigators did not reveal the child's connection to Daugherty or the other defendants charged in the case. State police said their investigation began Oct. 13, 2022, and over the following several months, with assistance from other investigators, 17 more people were arrested and charged.

The investigation also included personnel from the Holly Hill Police Department of Florida, the Yates County District Attorney’s Office and the Yates County Department of Social Services.

Public safety: Appeals court cites 'heinous' nature of fatal Floral Ave fire in Dwight Burton decision

For subscribers: 26 hospitals in NY don't pay 'fair share' to justify tax exemptions, report finds. See the list

Public safety: Corning retiree dies in one-vehicle crash on Pa. road, state police report

Story continues

Who is charged in child sexual exploitation case

As a result of the investigation, a Yates County grand jury indicted the following people:

Andrew Daugherty, of Dundee: Predatory sexual assault against a child, predatory sexual assault, sex trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and use of a child in a sexual performance. Daugherty was also charged as a co-defendant for aiding and abetting others in the promotion of sexual acts.

Micheleine Ridley, of Dundee: Predatory sexual assault against a child, and tampering with physical evidence.

Michael Gucciardo, of Bath: First-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, promoting a sexual performance by a child, use of a child in a sexual performance, third-degree rape, and third-degree criminal sexual act.

Ashley Crandall, of Corning: Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act.

Anthony Hawn, of Holly Hill, Florida: Second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act.

Mary Diederich, of Bath: First-degree criminal sexual act, third-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree aggravated sexual abuse, first-degree sexual abuse, use of a child in a sexual performance, and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Tiffany Jamieson, of Binghamton: Two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act.

Richard Tallarida, of Elmira: Second-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree rape, use of a child in a sexual performance, and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Zackery Crissell, of Elmira: Second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act.

Wayne Niles, of Elmira: Second-degree rape.

Ashley Shaffer, of Bath: Two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act.

Aaron Labar, of Prattsburgh: First-degree sexual abuse, a felony, but charges has been returned to local court and will be amended to second-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor.

Stephanie Ridley, of Dundee: Use of a child in a sexual performance and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Five other people have pleaded guilty to the following charges in connection with the case:

Brittany Skinkle, of Elmira: First-degree criminal sexual act.

Gregory Scears, of Elmira: Third-degree rape.

Summer Elliott, of Elmira: Second-degree criminal sexual act and use of a child in a sexual performance.

Steven Sherman, of Elmira: Third-degree rape.

Kayla Montgomery, of Olean: First-degree criminal sexual act.

What the indictments say in child's sex abuse case

The weapons charge against Daugherty accuses him of threatening the child with a .22-caliber rifle Oct. 12, 2022, according to the indictment. He's also accused of advancing or profiting from prostitution involving the child between 2019 and October 2022, using force or intimidation, according to the indictment.

If convicted of predatory sexual assault, Daugherty could be sentenced to spend 10 years to life in prison.

Some of the defendants are accused of engaging in sexual intercourse, oral sex and other sexual contact with the victim, and that some of the encounters were recorded, according to the indictment.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: NY child sex abuse: 18 people charged in case spanning seven years