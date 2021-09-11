How 7 years of dirt is deep cleaned from mattresses
Super Fresh Ltd. is a cleaning company in Trinidad and Tobago that specializes in deep cleaning mattresses using steam cleaning, brushing, and vacuuming. No matter how clean a mattress may appear, brown and gray water almost always come out after a cleaning. Jon Bristol, the director, recommends using a mattress topper and a three-piece sheet set to extend the life of your mattress and keep it cleaner for longer. For more, visit: https://www.instagram.com/superfreshtt/ https://www.tiktok.com/@superfreshtt https://www.facebook.com/SuperFreshTT/