7 Years after her death, family of murdered Dorchester mother still demanding justice

Balloons filled the air over Dorchester to honor the memory of a local mother gunned down in 2015.

“Enough is enough with this violence, let’s get justice for this mother that left three children behind and a grandson she never met,” said Marlene Mena who is a sister of the victim.

Family and friends of Grisel Sanchez say they don’t know what happened that night and are still looking to police for answers.

“They started working on the case and after that it’s like they forget about us,” said Luz Sanchez who is the victim’s mother.

Her mother Luz says she wants justice for Grisel and Grisel’s three children.

“It was very difficult and they are still coping with that, especially the girl,” said Sanchez.

Her family says “Chi Chi,” as she was known, was walking to the store to buy milk. She was with two friends through Puddingstone Park on Seaver Street and walked right into gunfire.

They are frustrated that after seven long years there still have been no arrests in her case.

“This is horrible for my family, horrible. The last 7 years have been hell,” said Angelica Rivera a sister of the victim.

So they came together as they have every year since 2015 to make sure she is never forgotten. And they hope someone who may have seen something will come forward.

“The individuals that may have seen something that were afraid to talk maybe they’ll feel like coming forward even if it’s anonymous,” said Mena.

