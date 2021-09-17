7 years on top of parole violation in burglary

Sep. 16—A Crossville area man was one of four persons entering guilty pleas in non-drug related cases recently in Cumberland County Criminal Court. One man received a seven-year prison sentence to be served on top of a probation violation sentence.

Stuart Chandler Cole, 27, who had listed a Tabor Loop address, pleaded guilty to an aggravated burglary that occurred on July 23 and received a seven-year sentence to be served at 35 percent as a Range II offender.

The sentence is to be served consecutive to a four-year sentence he received in October 2020 when he pled guilty to the burglary of Metal Life, a business located off Caronyah Rd. and Plateau Rd., on July 7 of that year.

During that burglary, a handgun was stolen from an office.

All other pending charges are to be dismissed.

In other guilty pleas, the following took place:

—Chris Lee Powers, 40, Edwards Lane, pleaded guilty to burglary (auto) occurring on July 29 and received a two-year prison sentence to be served at 35 percent as a Range II offender. This sentence is to also be served consecutively to a probation violation.

The charge stems from a vehicle burglary on Pig Path Rd. and the resulting investigation led to the recovery of a pickup truck reported stole in Roane County.

The charge for which Powers is on parole is not known.

—Kali Rae Leeper, 28, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500 in an incident that took place from Dec. 6, 2019, to Feb. 13, 2020.

Leeper qualified for judicial diversion and was placed on probation for two years and is to pay $208.33 restitution monthly until $5,000 owed is paid in full. Fine, court costs and supervision fees were waived.

—Roy L. Farris, 71, pled guilty to an information of violating conditions and terms of the sex offender registration law and received an 18-month jail sentence. Court costs and fines were waived. The charge stems from a June 21 arrest.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com