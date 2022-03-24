7 young kids in hospital after caretaker discovers they may have overdosed, VA cops say

Seven children were taken to a hospital after a caretaker returned to a Virginia home to find them exhibiting strange behavior, multiple news outlets reported.

The kids — all under 8 years old — may have overdosed on prescription sleeping pills on Wednesday, March 23, according to WTVR.

The Hopewell Police Department said it was called after four children ages 1 to 4 were found unresponsive. Three other kids were “awake, but were lethargic,” the TV station reported.

Officials told news outlets three of the kids were in critical condition.

“They are expected to recover,” but officials don’t know how much of the medicine they consumed, police said, according to WRIC.

Officers said an adult was babysitting the children when she took a quick trip to a nearby store. When the woman got back, she discovered an empty pill bottle and called 911, news outlets reported.

Police said a child may have discovered prescription drugs and shared them with the other kids. Child Protective Services is involved, and the Richmond-area investigation was ongoing as of March 23, according to WWBT and WRIC.

The Hopewell Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information on March 24.

Four students sent to hospital after consuming ‘foreign substance,’ GA district says

Spicy chip challenge leads Georgia middle school to call Poison Control, principal says