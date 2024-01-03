70 arrested for DUI over holiday weekend, nearly double last year’s figures

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Over the New Year’s holiday weekend, authorities in Utah arrested 70 drivers for DUI, nearly double the figure from last year.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said that troopers arrested 70 people for DUI between Friday and Monday. During the same holiday weekend period last year, troopers arrested 36 people.

Video shows helicopter taking off from Lehi backyard, city says zoning doesn’t allow it

“This weekend is something we want to learn from,” Roden said. “We know that impaired driving has been increasing, especially with crashes. It’s something that causes significant dangers to the people here in Utah.”

Last year’s wintry weather might have been a factor in the relatively low arrest numbers, Roden said.

Still, he wants to remind Utahns to never get behind the wheel after drinking. Instead, he said motorists should plan ahead to secure a safe ride, either through a friend, public transit or a rideshare.

“We want to make sure that we start 2024 off on a different foot, and making an impact on that,” Roden said. “Seeing 70 DUIs at the very beginning of the year, we want to change that.”

Ahead of this most recent holiday season, Utah Highway Patrol added 380 additional shifts from mid-December through New Year’s Day. The bulk of the DUI arrests happened on Jan. 1, when 32 people were arrested.

In Utah, the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration behind the wheel is .05%, which is lower than the .08% legal limit in most other states.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.