UPDATE: I-70 back open after ‘police incident’ in Huber Heights

UPDATE: 1:27 p.m.

Interstate 70 in Huber Heights has reopened following a “police incident.”

I-70 West was temporarily closed at SR-201/Brandt Pike.

News Center 7 crew on the scene reported that the scene is clear and the highway is back open.

We are working to learn what prompted the heavy police presence and will continue updating this story as we learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

Heavy police presence is currently reported on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights.

I-70 West is currently closed at SR-201/Brandt Pike due to a “police incident,” according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY: I-70 West CLOSED at SR-201/Brandt Pike (MM: 38.9), due to a police incident. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jO1QZ9udSk — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) February 27, 2024