I-70 bridge projects along south end of Hagerstown have been completed

The $34.6 million widening and rehabilitation of the Interstate 70 bridges over Sharpsburg Pike and the nearby CSX railroad south of Hagerstown have been completed.

Most of the work was substantially done by late last year.

The Maryland State Highway Administration announced Thursday the construction project, which began in the spring of 2020, is done.

According to a state news release, improvements included:

Replacing and widening two I-70 bridges over Sharpsburg Pike, also known as Md. 65

Widening two I-70 bridges over nearby CSX railroad tracks

Resurfacing parts of I-70 and the ramps at the interchanges with Sharpsburg Pike and U.S. 40

Widening and resurfacing parts of Sharpsburg Pike

Improving lighting, upgrading signs and installing new traffic barriers

The widening and rehabilitation of Interstate 70 bridges over Md. 65, also known as Sharpsburg Pike, has been completed, the Maryland State Highway Administration announced Feb. 15, 2024.

State still looking to improve I-70/Md. 65 interchange

A project to redo part of the cloverleaf interchange at I-70 and Sharpsburg Pike is still in the planning phase, according to the State Highway Administration's website.

According to the project website, officials are looking at widening I-70 with a partial cloverleaf interchange.

The project is meant to improve traffic and accommodate future traffic growth at that interchange.

The widening and rehabilitation of Interstate 70 bridges over Md. 65, also known as Sharpsburg Pike, and CSX railroad tracks (foreground) has been completed, the Maryland State Highway Administration announced Feb. 15, 2024. Seen in the back on the right is a new warehouse along Oak Ridge Drive.

Sharpsburg Pike has seen considerable development growth in the last several years, including a new Walmart, an Aldi, and recently a Chick-fil-A.

State officials have been looking at ways to improve that interchange for several years.

In early spring 2018, state officials announced they wanted a partial cloverleaf design for the I-70/Md. 65 interchange improvements.

In a December 2023 email, state highway officials said planning for the interchange improvements was 95% done, but the project was not funded for design.

An update on the interchange project's status was not immediately available Thursday afternoon, but a state highway spokesperson was checking on the project.

