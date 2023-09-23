70% chance of rain Saturday; high of 64
70% chance of rain Saturday; high of 64
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
They take under 10 minutes to install — tech newbies, rejoice This is the lowest price ever on the 3-pack.
Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.
Amazon Prime members can take 50 percent off a bundle including two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a Blink mini and the Sync Module 2.
They have more than 53,000 ratings.
It's 37% off for a limited time only.
A nearly 10-year-old chance encounter between co-host, contestant and a pastry makes for impromptu laughs on the famed game show.
Make roadside woes a thing of the past — get pumped up and on your way in minutes.
It's the little things: 'The snap and close of the battery case feels so nice,' says an Amazon shopper.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
The storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday, bringing with it high winds, flooding and “life-threatening” storm surge to the Carolina coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
The 2024 Hyundai Kona appears to be a practical improvement over the car it replaces; will a two-pronged approach to the Electric model pay off too?
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
Y Combinator has been on the defensive as of late. This past weekend, leaders from the popular accelerator were vocal on X (formerly known as Twitter) in their reaction to a comment made by the CEO of another accelerator at an event. Ali Partovi, who founded Neo in 2017, was the keynote speaker at HackMIT on Saturday, September 16.
We're looking at a loaded slate Saturday. Which games are worth a bet?
All eyes are on the Buffs again for a road trip to Oregon.
Greg Brooks missed Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State due to what LSU head coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.”
'I get 12,000 to 15,000 steps a day while answering emails and talking on the phone,' shared a fan.
There are plenty of sticking points as congressional leaders meet to address name, image and likeness in college sports.
Edwin Diaz might have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but given their lost season, the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.