I-70 in Clay/Putnam counties to have lane restrictions

Nov. 22—The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions on Interstate 70 eastbound for pavement patching.

Beginning on or after Nov. 27, a series of restrictions in seven locations from about 4 miles east of the Clay/Putnam County line to just under 4 miles east of U.S. 231 will take place to complete this work.

There will be a 45-mile-per-hour speed limit in this work zone.

Crews are expected to finish this work by the end of the year, weather permitting.

INDOT encourages all drivers to follow the 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit and avoid distracted driving, in an effort to keep workers and drivers safe.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.