I-70 closed near Plain City after multi-vehicle pileup

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 is closed early Monday due to a multi-crash near Plain City.

Several media outlets report that more than a dozen cars are involved in the crash near State Route 172. There is no word on whether any drivers suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Drivers should expect delays.

MADISON CO: All lanes are blocked on I-70 West beyond SR-142/West Jefferson/Plain City, due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/XN8DSjavjo — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) December 11, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

