About 70 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russians occur – General Staff report

68 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russians took place on the front over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 October

Details: 68 combat clashes occurred over the past day.

In total, the Russians launched 8 missile attacks and 34 air strikes and carried out 37 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems both on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Russian terrorist attacks resulted in civilian casualties.

A grain warehouse that is part of the port infrastructure, a boarding house building in a recreational area, high-rise and private residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were inflicted upon the settlements of Stepne in Sumy Oblast; Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoliubivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Katerynivka, Spirne, Klishchiivka, New-York, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka, Vodiane and Volodyne in Donetsk Oblast; Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Vylkove in Odesa Oblast.

Over 110 cities, towns and villages of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts were affected by Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russian forces maintain military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to threatened areas, and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian troops repelled 13 Russian attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians tried to regain lost positions near Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, the Russians carried out over 20 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 10 Russian attacks near Vodiane and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front.

Ukrainian defenders have partial success northeast of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers inflict losses on the Russian forces in manpower and equipment, continuing to consolidate their positions and exhaust the Russian units along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to engage in counter-battery warfare, destroying storage points and successfully striking the Russian rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted eight attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and five more strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed four UAVs.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units targeted an artillery piece, a cluster of Russian military personnel and an electronic warfare station.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!