I-70 eastbound closed at I-71 interchange through Alum Creek Drive after shooting

Interstate 70 eastbound is closed from the Interstate 71 interchange through the Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue exit on the East Side after a shooting left one person in critical condition.

The shooting was reported around noon Friday on Interstate 70 near the East Main Street exit. Initial reports indicated a person in a Nissan was shot by someone in a red Hyundai that fled the area. Police believe the vehicle involved may have been reported stolen, according to initial reports from officers on the scene.

Related coverage:Teenagers have stolen thousands of cars in Columbus this year. What's the solution?

The shooting victim was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have closed I-70 eastbound at the Interstate 71 interchange until the Alum Creek Drive/Livingston Avenue exit to search for evidence.

Additional information was not immediately available.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: I-70 eastbound closed at I-71 interchange after shooting