I-70 fire and truck accident updates

ZANESVILLE− Zanesville Police responded to a fire involving a semi-truck on Interstate-70 eastbound at around 9:18 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the police report, 30-year-old Ahmed Daud was travelling eastbound at an estimated speed of 55 mph when he lost control of the vehicle. The right side of the truck was struck on the dividing guardrail near exit 154 and continued sliding forward before coming to a stop just before exit 155.

Daud was charged with offense 331.24A, failure to have control over the vehicle, according to the police report.

According to police reports, there were no apparent injuries.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: truck fire updates