I-70 work will impact traffic on Underwood Street and Old Newark Road

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation is continuing the full-depth replacement of Interstate 70 through Zanesville from U.S. 40 to Ohio 93.

This week, motorists can expect daily lane closures on Underwood Street and flagging of traffic on Old Newark Road and Licking Road, as needed for work.

