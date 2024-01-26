I-70 likely to be jammed this weekend, CDOT says

(COLORADO) — If you are planning a trip to the mountains this weekend, expect heavy traffic along the I-70 Mountain Corridor, warns the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Three popular events are happening in the mountains this weekend: Breckenridge’s annual International Snow Sculpture Championships, Vail’s Freestyle Competition, and Aspen’s X Games. In addition, a fresh dusting of snow is expected Friday. These factors, CDOT says, are likely to impact traffic.

Motorists are advised to plan for delays, and CDOT advises the use of bus services like Bustang, Snowstang, and Pegasus.

CDOT and Governor Polis announced a collaboration between X Games and CDOT’s Bustang to give travelers a low-cost and convenient option for transportation to the games, which are being held from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 in Aspen.

If traveling by car, travelers can visit COtrip.org, or download the COtrip Planner app to get up-to-date road and travel information.

CDOT encourages everyone traveling this weekend to be prepared for closures and delays. Pack extra food, water, blankets, and entertainment to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.