Some 70 Mass. police departments help bust catalytic converter theft ring

Seven western Massachusetts men who are believed to be behind numerous cases throughout the state of catalytic converter and ATM thefts, as well as a pair of New Hampshire jewelry store break-ins, are facing charges in federal court.

Seventy police departments in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut assisted in the investigation, called "Operation Cut & Run." Those facing charges include:

Rafael Davila, 35, of Agawam;

Jose Torres, 37, of Springfield;

Nicolas Davila, 25, of Springfield;

Jose Fonseca, 26, of Springfield;

Zachary Marshall, 26, of Holyoke;

Santo Feliberty, 34, of Springfield;

Alexander Oyola, 37, of Springfield

Many of the thefts took place between January and March.

These catalytic converters were seized Wednesday as part of a joint federal, state and local investigation that involved several Massachusetts communities.

Unsuspecting drivers

The suspects are accused of conspiring with one another to steal, sell and transport hundreds of catalytic converters across state lines that once belonged to unsuspecting drivers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Joe Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston field office, said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Davila, the crew leader who prosecutors say planned and participated in all of the thefts on a full-time basis, provided transportation to each targeted vehicle, determined values for stolen converters, and purchased materials needed to cut the converters off cars.

Detectives found that the group sold the converters to buyers in New Jersey and Connecticut and laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars in proceeds, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

In addition to Wednesday's arrests, federal, state and local law enforcement searched nine locations in the Springfield area and seized 16 vehicles and five firearms from the seven people charged in the case, all of whom are prohibited from owning firearms, Rollins said.

What are catalytic converters

Catalytic converters reduce the amount of toxic pollution emitted by a vehicle's engine, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. They are located along a vehicle's exhaust pipe and are shaped like honeycombs, and contain valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter results in damage that renders the vehicle inoperable — both mechanically and legally under EPA regulations, authorities say — until it's properly replaced.

Area catalytic converter thefts

Milford reported eight cars targeted on March 8, while Holliston had 10 targeted two days later. Hudson was targeted twice — first on Sept. 15, when catalytic converters were stolen from six vehicles, and then again on March 7, when a single catalytic converter was stolen, authorities said.

Marlborough (one catalytic converter) and Northborough (four) were targeted the same day — Feb. 16. Framingham had nine stolen in February, while Franklin had five taken last September.

Authorities said the group is alleged to have stolen the catalytic converters to sell to another person, who would resell them to scrap dealers. The group earned between $30,000 and $80,000 weekly, authorities say.

In all, Massachusetts State Police said the stolen converters are worth more than $2 million. Each one can fetch up to $1,000.

The group is also accused of using stolen trucks to pull ATMs from the ground to gain access to the money, authorities said.

The seven defendants are facing federal charges, including conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce; interstate transportation of stolen property; conspiracy to commit bank theft; bank theft; and money laundering conspiracy.

They each face up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for the most serious charges.

“The members of this criminal network arrested today, under the cloak of darkness, traveled throughout our state cutting valuable catalytic converters from vehicles owned by unsuspecting citizens and businesses," said State Police interim Col. John Mawn Jr., in a statement. "Their criminal acts violated the security and rights of vehicle owners, necessitated costly repairs, and interfered with commercial operations of business owners and the daily lives of numerous victims. The actions of these defendants are an affront to law-abiding citizens everywhere.”

Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker, in a statement, praised the hard work of everyone involved in the investigation.

"Having strong partnerships between federal, state and local agencies are what make these investigations successful," he said. "We will continue to look for ways to combat these thefts and to keep our community safe."

Hudson police, in a statement, credited the various agencies for the arrests.

"Great teamwork by all local, state and federal partners that led to the arrest of seven individuals for stealing catalytic converters from over 470 vehicles and targeting ATMs and jewelry stores," according to the statement.

