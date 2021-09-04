Get 70% off Coach purses—plus an extra 15% off—during the Coach Outlet Labor Day sale

Coach Outlet just put a ton of purses on mega-sale for Labor Day 2021.

Coach Outlet is hosting a massive Labor Day sale this weekend, offering an extra 15% off Coach purses, sweatshirts, accessories and more. Top-rated finds are already marked down up to 70% off, but add the code EXTRA15 to unlock an additional 15% savings during Labor Day weekend.

Dozens of Coach purses are less than $100 during the Labor Day sale. If you need a roomy new tote, the classy Zip Top Tote is 60% off right now, down to just $111.20. Stack on the promo code EXTRA15 to bring the total down to just $94.52. For a more compact choice, the Bennett Crossbody is down to just $82.70 with the code EXTRA15.

Whether you need a new watch or a new satchel bag, Coach Outlet has massive savings across the board. Here are the best finds at the Coach Outlet Labor Day sale:

Crossbody bags

Coach Crossbody Bags are on sale for Labor Day 2021.

Satchels, shoulder bags and totes

Tote bags are under $100 at Coach Outlet right now.

Clutches and wallets

Coach wallets and wristlets are an extra 15% off this weekend.

Clothing and accessories

Trench coats, watches and scarves on sale during Labor Day weekend.

