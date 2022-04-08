Get up to 70% off Stuart Weitzman sandals and wedges for spring, plus an extra 15% off almost everything

Shop at Stuart Weitzman to save up to 70% off and get an extra 15% off at checkout.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Stuart Weitzman has trendy and chic shoes that can help you make an entrance at just about any event you have planned. From sandals and heels to sneakers and boots, a pretty pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes can usually cost a pretty penny. Now that spring is here, it's a great time to to score major savings on the designer's best-selling sandals and other must-have styles.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Now through Monday, April 11, Stuart Weitzman is offering up to 70% off shoes, plus an extra 15% off almost everything with the code EXTRA15NOW at checkout. This epic sale includes a huge selection of spring sandals for as little as $127.50, saving you a whopping $167.50 on espadrilles, slides and more.

►Wayfair's Way Day 2022: The annual sale is almost here—here are all the best deals you can already shop

►Walmart pay increase: The starting pay range for new truck drivers is between $95,000 and $110,000 after wage increase

Platform shoes are certainly making a comeback lately, infusing chic, retro vibes into spring and summer styles alike. Skip the discomfort of heels or pumps and opt for the Stuart Weitzman bandeau espadrille flatform this season. The flattering platform sandal is currently marked down from $395 to $167.87 when you use the code EXTRA15NOW at checkout. Pair these leather espadrilles with jeans or a dress for an easy everyday ensemble.

For a shoe you can easily slip on for an effortless finishing touch to your look, the Stuart Weitzman Meena mule is just the right combination of casual and elegant. From sole to toe, this mule is made of Nappa leather for a smooth finish with a slightly elevated block heel for comfort. Typically costing $395, this mule is on sale for a whopping 60% off, plus an extra 15% off when you use code EXTRA15NOW at checkout, bringing the total down to $134.30, saving you $260.70.

Story continues

This Stuart Weitzman sale is one of the best ways to score the brand’s most stylish shoes for incredible savings. Shop the sale to save up to 70% plus an extra 15% off must-have shoes just in time for spring.

The best shoe deals at the Stuart Weitzman sale

Save hundreds of dollars on Stuart Weitzman sandals, sneakers and more with big savings on select shoes.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Stuart Weitzman sale: Save up to 70% on shoes plus an extra 15% off