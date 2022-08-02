70-year-old Asian woman brutally beaten, robbed twice by 4 juveniles in SF apartment complex

A 70-year-old Asian woman was brutally beaten and robbed twice by four juveniles in broad daylight at her apartment complex in San Francisco.

The woman, identified as Mrs. Ren, was approached by four juveniles who asked her for the time in the hallway of her apartment complex on July 31. She told them it was “5-o'clock.” As she does not speak English and was unsure if they understood her, she proceeded to show them her watch. It was then that the suspects began their attack.

“They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” Mrs. Ren told ABC 7.

Mrs. Ren refused to give up her phone after the juveniles located her iPhone 7. She attempted to escape to an elevator; however, the suspects followed her and pulled her out.

“They got really mad and pulled me down,” Mrs. Ren said. “They used their fist to hit my head multiple times and then they pulled me down and kept kicking me.”

In the surveillance footage of the incident, one robber can be seen kicking the victim in the face before leaving the building.

However, the assault did not end there. Mrs. Ren attempted to retreat to the hallway but was unable to close the door before the attackers returned. They stole her keys and took turns assaulting her.

“Yesterday was one of the first days for a long time she went out and this is what happened,” Mrs. Ren’s daughter, Mrs. Zheng, told ABC 7. “I never expected this to happen to us, even though we saw a lot of reporting [on anti-Asian hate crimes].”

Mrs. Ren spent the past two years in her apartment to avoid COVID-19. Following the recent attack, she has been constrained to her home once again as she is currently bedridden from the pain she suffered during the incident.

“I want this story to come out so people know and so for other people to be aware to be safe,” Mrs. Zheng said.

The Community Engagement Division of the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is currently in touch with the family with resources to help them recover and heal.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding Mrs. Ren’s case is urged to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.

Featured Image via @DionLimTV