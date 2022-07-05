70-year-old calls 911 after fatally beating his 63-year-old sister, Missouri cops say

A 70-year-old man called 911 requesting an ambulance for his younger sister after striking her “multiple times,” authorities in Missouri said.

Police responded to the home in Ballwin and found Katherine Sokolich, 63, “unresponsive with apparent injuries to her face” at about 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2, according to a news release. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors learned she had a “severe brain bleed.”

Sokolich died of related injuries the next afternoon, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Her brother, Anthony Sokolich, admitted to beating his sister before she became unresponsive, police said.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants for his arrest on July 3, and he is being held with bail set at $250,000 bond. Police say he was originally charged with first-degree assault, but the charges will be changed to reflect his sister’s death.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Ballwin is a suburb west of St. Louis.

