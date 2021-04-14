70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

Mike Stunson
·3 min read

Raymond Riles, who was sentenced to death in 1976 in the fatal shooting of a used car dealer, had his sentencing dropped Wednesday.

The Texas Court of Appeals removed Riles’ death sentence because the jury was not advised to consider the now 70-year-old man’s mental health when deciding his punishment 45 years ago.

The case has been sent back to Harris County, where a court will once again determine Riles’ punishment in the 1974 crime.

“We’re very pleased,” Thea Posel, one of Riles’ attorneys, told The Texas Tribune. “It’s clearly established under Texas and [U.S.] Supreme Court law that Mr. Riles’ death sentence is unconstitutional.”

Riles was on Death Row longer than anyone in the United States, The Marshall Project reported earlier this year. He survived three canceled execution dates because he’s been deemed “too mentally ill to execute,” the nonprofit organization said.

Riles and Herbert Washington confronted John Thomas Henry in 1974 over a car they had purchased and shot him while robbing him of $42, the Associated Press reported. Washington took a plea deal and received sentences of 25 and 50 years, KTRK reported.

Riles’ attorneys claimed he was insane and used testimony from his family, as well as psychiatrists and psychologists, to back their claim, court records show.

“These witnesses collectively testified that (Riles) was often psychotic and had suffered for some time from some type of schizophrenia,” the court said. “They opined that (Riles) had been legally insane at the time of the offense and that his mental illness played a role in some of his violent behavior preceding the offense.”

But the jury rejected the insanity defense. The jury, which was not instructed to consider Riles’ mental illness, then had the option of sentencing Riles to death or life in prison. It agreed on a death sentence.

The appeals court said in Wednesday’s ruling it was “harmful” the jury was not asked to consider the mental health of Riles when making its decision.

A 1989 Supreme Court decision ruled “mental retardation” should be considered by a jury during sentencing. But before then, such instruction was not given for death penalty juries.

“The mental health evidence that (Riles) presented at his trial is the type of evidence that both this Court and the Supreme Court have come to regard as the kind of ‘two-edged’ mitigating evidence calling for a separate, mitigation focused jury instruction,” the judges said in their ruling. “(Riles’) jury did not receive any such instruction.”

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in February she supported Riles receiving a new punishment hearing.

“Death penalty law has evolved and now requires jurors to be able to meaningfully consider and weigh mitigation evidence about an offender such as childhood abuse and trauma,” Ogg said. “In 1976, Riles’ capital murder jury was not given this opportunity.”

Riles has lived in near-total solitary confinement and experts have deemed him “grossly psychotic, The Marshall Project said.

“Sometimes he describes himself as God or ‘King Moto-Cherry Velt-Love,’ according to The Marshall Project. “Other times he worries that he will be sacrificed to Satan by his demonic captors. He once set himself on fire.”

Recommended Stories

  • Court rejects appeal of killer of 3 in home invasion

    The Connecticut Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a man convicted of murder, sexual assault and other crimes in the killings of a woman and her two daughters, ages 11 and 17, in a 2007 home invasion. Justices issued a 7-0 decision Monday upholding the convictions against Joshua Komisarjevsky. Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the killings of Jennifer Hawke-Petit, 48, and her daughters, 11-year-old Michaela and 17-year-old Hayley, in their Cheshire home.

  • Marvin Scott III Died in a Texas Jail. His Family Is Still Waiting for the Officers to Be Charged

    In March, Marvin Scott III was arrested in Allen, Texas, for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana—a misdemeanor. Scott, 26, suffered from schizophrenia and sometimes used the drug to self-medicate, according to the family’s lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, the Texas Tribune reports.

  • EXPLAINER: Why is 'excited delirium' cited at Chauvin trial?

    The attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer on trial in George Floyd ’s death revisited the disputed concept of excited delirium Tuesday in an effort to show that the force Derek Chauvin used was objectively reasonable given Floyd's resistance. Chauvin, 45, who is white, is charged with murder and manslaughter. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was arrested outside a neighborhood market on May 25, accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

  • Charges against Daunte Wright before his death have sparked anger and disinformation - here are the documents that explain what happened

    Rumors and misinformation have swirled about the charges against Daunte Wright before he was killed.

  • Dems wrestle with whether to nudge a justice off the Supreme Court

    Neither Democratic lawmakers nor President Joe Biden is putting overt retirement pressure on the Supreme Court justice — yet, anyway.

  • NC town to appeal after judge threatens officials with jail — again — over seized cash.

    A court first ordered Mooresville and its police department to return Jermaine Sanders’ $17,000 in November. He still doesn’t have it. Now, his wait could stretch on for months.

  • Ex-officer appeals 20-year sentence for killing Black man

    A white former police officer serving 20 years in prison for killing an unarmed Black man in South Carolina who ran from a traffic stop said his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his sentence. Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is requesting a new sentence in federal court this week, saying he would have taken the deal and that his lawyer was grossly incompetent for not telling him about it. Prosecutors said Savage's mistake didn't rise above the very high bar of tossing out Slager's sentence and added that the attorney's defense was excellent in almost every other way.

  • Texas students disciplined after holding online slave auction of Black classmates

    The Aledo Independent School District in Parker County also engaged law enforcement but didn’t specify how it disciplined the students. Students at a North Texas school were disciplined after setting up a slave auction on social media in which they pretended to sell their Black classmates. The Aledo Independent School District investigated complaints of cyberbullying and harassment at Daniel Ninth Grade Campus in Parker County, Texas.

  • The FBI is hacking hundreds of computers in the US, but for a good reason

    A little more than a month after Microsoft disclosed a bombshell piece of cybersecurity industry news -- an attack on Microsoft Exchange servers, whereby state-sponsored hackers from China were chaining together attacks on four vulnerabilities in Microsoft's email cloud service in order to steal data -- the US government just shared a pretty incredible piece of related news. Court documents were unsealed, enabling a US Justice Department announcement that the FBI had undertaken what the department calls a successful operation to "copy and remove" backdoors remaining in hundreds of vulnerable computers around the US. The operation to remove these remaining malicious web shells was necessary, the Justice Department's announcement says, because they could have been used "to maintain and escalate persistent, unauthorized access to US networks." The FBI removed all of these backdoors by sending a command to the server through the web shell, which was meant to prod the server to delete only the web shell. “Today’s court-authorized removal of the malicious web shells demonstrates the Department’s commitment to disrupt hacking activity using all of our legal tools, not just prosecutions,” said US Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers, for the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “Combined with the private sector’s and other government agencies’ efforts to date, including the release of detection tools and patches, we are together showing the strength that public-private partnership brings to our country’s cybersecurity." Among other details the Justice Department shared, as part of disclosing this operation: This all stems from Microsoft's early March announcement that a hacking group used multiple zero-day vulnerabilities to target computers running Microsoft Exchange server software. Other hacking groups also used these vulnerabilities to install web shells on "thousands" of victims' computers. Despite Microsoft's and law enforcement's efforts to mitigate the damage, by the end of March there were apparently still hundreds of web shells remaining on US-based computers running the Microsoft Exchange server software. The FBI says it's trying to share notice of this court-approved operation to all owners and operators of the affected computers. In these cases, where contact information is publicly available, the bureau will send an e-mail message from its official @fbi.gov account to provide the notice. Where contact information is not readily available, the FBI will send an email from that same official email account to victim's ISPs and ask them to pass along the notice. https://twitter.com/FBI/status/1382116918820270080 The announcement concludes by noting that, although the operation "was successful in copying and removing those web shells, it did not patch any Microsoft Exchange Server zero-day vulnerabilities or search for or remove any additional malware or hacking tools that hacking groups may have placed on victim networks by exploiting the web shells. The Department strongly encourages network defenders to review Microsoft’s remediation guidance and the March 10, 2021, Joint Advisory for further guidance on detection and patching."

  • Kansas fight shows how election 'reforms' may favor one side

    Charley Crabtree was looking to help voters in nursing homes get absentee ballots delivered on time last year, so he picked up about 75 from at least 10 locations in his hometown of Lawrence. Republicans who control the Kansas Legislature want to make what he did a crime punishable by up to six months in jail. Democrats describe the measure that cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature this month as an attack on get-out-the-vote efforts helping elderly, disabled and poor voters.

  • The Truth About Philip and Fergie’s Bitter Feud

    Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince Philip was often said to have vowed never to be in the same room as Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of his son Andrew, after photographs appeared in a newspaper in 1992 of Sarah topless and having her toes sucked by a lover in the South of France.Gyles Brandreth, Philip’s official biographer whose book The Final Portrait will be published later this month, has confirmed that long-standing rumor today in the second lengthy excerpt from his book.Even as a Corpse, Prince Philip Has to Take Second Place to the QueenPhilip, he said, declared “enough was enough” after the pictures appeared. He told Brandreth Fergie was “simply beyond the pale,” and resolved not to have anything more to do with her.At the time when the pictures were first published, Sarah was staying at the queen’s Scottish country estate of Balmoral. Philip put his resolution into immediate action, as Ferguson herself recalled to Brandreth, saying: “It was ridiculous. As soon as I came in through one door, he’d be falling over the corgis to get out of the other. It was very funny. Except, of course, it wasn’t.”Although the queen continued to receive Fergie even after her separation and subsequent divorce from Prince Andrew, Philip made it clear that he had no desire to ever see her again.Sarah plaintively told Brandreth, “Of course I want to see him. I am the mother of his granddaughters, after all.”Brandreth said when he raised this with Prince Philip, he just shrugged and said, “But the children come and stay,” adding, “I am not vindictive, but I don’t see the point.”He described Andrew and Sarah’s post-divorce arrangements which have seen them continue to share a home as “truly bizarre,” adding, “I don’t pretend to understand it.”Brandreth writes that Fergie and Philip held diametrically opposed views on “bottling up your feelings” which she believed was positively harmful.Brandreth writes that when her daughters were children she would tell them to stand in the middle of the extensive grounds of their home, Sunninghill Park, and scream.Brandreth wrote that Sarah then demonstrated, catching him by surprise as she let out a blood-curdling scream.He writes, “The prospect of encountering his former daughter-in-law screaming in the middle of Sunninghill Park could have been one of the reasons the Duke of Edinburgh decided to give her a wide berth after her separation from Prince Andrew. He regarded reticence as a virtue and self-control as a quality to be admired.”Philip did not sit down for the 2011 six-parter on the Oprah Winfrey Network Finding Sarah, in which Fergie wept on screen with a TV psychiatrist. He told Brandreth he was in favor of “self-awareness” but against “the endless introspection that seems to be so prevalent these days.” As reported on Monday, he regarded Harry and Meghan’s decision to do a similar interview as “madness.”Fergie, Brandreth reports, tried to repair relations with Philip but was constantly rebuffed.For Philip’s 80th birthday, she sent him “a handsome dinner service.” But even here, fate conspired against her, Brandreth writes: “It was supposed to have 12 settings, but it arrived with 13: the ‘sample’ had been included with the set. With Sarah, somehow, something always goes wrong.”Philip’s alleged vow to never be in the same room as Fergie was broken only when they both attended the wedding of Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 82-year-old sits on buckets to wait for bus in Raleigh. Why doesn’t she have a seat?

    She even wrote a note on an index card telling people the buckets are not trash and not to take them away.

  • This conservative changed his mind on universal health care. Kansas can lead the fix

    Let’s be clear about one thing first of all: The American health care system is not the free market at work.

  • US investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles

    The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers nearly 750,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from the 2020 and 2021 model years. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 15 complaints of air bag malfunctions, including six crashes with eight reported injuries.

  • Biden taps ex-Obama official as Interior Department deputy

    The White House is naming Tommy Beaudreau, a former Obama administration official, to be deputy secretary at the Interior Department after dropping plans for a more liberal nominee who faced key Senate opposition. President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Beaudreau, a former chief of staff at the department who was the first director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Beaudreau grew up in Alaska and is politically close to Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a former chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee who holds great sway over oil drilling, endangered species and other department issues.

  • Hungary to re-open restaurant terraces next week, PM Orban says

    Hungary will allow restaurant terraces to re-open once 3.5 million people, about a third of the population, are inoculated against COVID-19, a target expected to be hit sometime next Wednesday or Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. Hungary began gradually re-opening shops and services after inoculating a quarter of its population last week in a move that, with hospitals still overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, the Hungarian Medical Chamber called premature. Orban, who is walking a tightrope between daily deaths stuck around record highs and mounting pressure to drag the economy out of last year's recession, announced further moderate easing steps on Wednesday, including those involving restaurants.

  • How To Make Meatball Patty Melt Pizzas | Rachael Ray

    Watch Rach make a comfort food mash-up recipe of meatball patty melt pizzas.

  • Man accuses NFL's Aaron Donald of assault at Pittsburgh club

    Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De'Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city's South Side. “We believe there was a misunderstanding that Mr. Spriggs bumped into Mr. Donald and Mr. Donald escalated the matter, leading to my client’s assault moments later,” Hollis said.

  • 'What is that in the sky?' Witnesses see rare fireball explode over Florida

    The streaking fireball prompted calls to the National Weather Service and nearly 200 reports to the American Meteor Society.

  • Alan Rickman Spent Final Day on ‘Harry Potter’ Set Mentoring Young Actor About Career Plans

    Matthew Lewis never had the courage to talk to Rickman on set until the final day of shooting.