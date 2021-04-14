70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

Mike Stunson
·3 min read

Raymond Riles, who was sentenced to death in 1976 in the fatal shooting of a used car dealer, had his sentencing dropped Wednesday.

The Texas Court of Appeals removed Riles’ death sentence because the jury was not advised to consider the now 70-year-old man’s mental health when deciding his punishment 45 years ago.

The case has been sent back to Harris County, where a court will once again determine Riles’ punishment in the 1974 crime.

“We’re very pleased,” Thea Posel, one of Riles’ attorneys, told The Texas Tribune. “It’s clearly established under Texas and [U.S.] Supreme Court law that Mr. Riles’ death sentence is unconstitutional.”

Riles was on Death Row longer than anyone in the United States, The Marshall Project reported earlier this year. He survived three canceled execution dates because he’s been deemed “too mentally ill to execute,” the nonprofit organization said.

Riles and Herbert Washington confronted John Thomas Henry in 1974 over a car they had purchased and shot him while robbing him of $42, the Associated Press reported. Washington took a plea deal and received sentences of 25 and 50 years, KTRK reported.

Riles’ attorneys claimed he was insane and used testimony from his family, as well as psychiatrists and psychologists, to back their claim, court records show.

“These witnesses collectively testified that (Riles) was often psychotic and had suffered for some time from some type of schizophrenia,” the court said. “They opined that (Riles) had been legally insane at the time of the offense and that his mental illness played a role in some of his violent behavior preceding the offense.”

But the jury rejected the insanity defense. The jury, which was not instructed to consider Riles’ mental illness, then had the option of sentencing Riles to death or life in prison. It agreed on a death sentence.

The appeals court said in Wednesday’s ruling it was “harmful” the jury was not asked to consider the mental health of Riles when making its decision.

A 1989 Supreme Court decision ruled “mental retardation” should be considered by a jury during sentencing. But before then, such instruction was not given for death penalty juries.

“The mental health evidence that (Riles) presented at his trial is the type of evidence that both this Court and the Supreme Court have come to regard as the kind of ‘two-edged’ mitigating evidence calling for a separate, mitigation focused jury instruction,” the judges said in their ruling. “(Riles’) jury did not receive any such instruction.”

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in February she supported Riles receiving a new punishment hearing.

“Death penalty law has evolved and now requires jurors to be able to meaningfully consider and weigh mitigation evidence about an offender such as childhood abuse and trauma,” Ogg said. “In 1976, Riles’ capital murder jury was not given this opportunity.”

Riles has lived in near-total solitary confinement and experts have deemed him “grossly psychotic, The Marshall Project said.

“Sometimes he describes himself as God or ‘King Moto-Cherry Velt-Love,’ according to The Marshall Project. “Other times he worries that he will be sacrificed to Satan by his demonic captors. He once set himself on fire.”

Recommended Stories

  • Hunters find human remains ‘scattered’ in wooded area, Georgia deputies say

    Deputies began combing the area and found human bones.

  • 16 dogs, some dead, found crammed inside SUV in California, police say

    Someone reported a “suspicious vehicle” to police and deputies went to investigate.

  • The cop who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot won't be charged, the Justice Department announced

    The Justice Department said Wednesday it concluded its investigation and the officer who shot her will not face charges.

  • Bear on North Carolina coast compared to Bigfoot: ‘We weren’t even sure it was real!’

    “I love bears but when they stand on their hind legs, it just creeps me out.”

  • Biden proposes summit with Putin after Russia calls U.S. 'adversary' over Ukraine

    WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to reduce tensions stirred by a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border and proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes. The White House and the Kremlin reported only the second conversation between the two since Biden took office in January, after Western officials urged Moscow to end the build-up and Russia, in words recalling the Cold War, said its "adversary" should keep U.S. warships well away from the Crimea region.

  • Louisiana man arrested in connection to 2004 cold case homicide of Courtney Coco

    19-year-old Courtney Coco was found dead on October 4, 2004, in an abandoned building 200 miles from her home.

  • Man who shot elephant seal in head as it rested on beach sentenced to prison

    Jordan Gerbich killed marine mammal ‘as a kind of grotesque test’ after friend told him to

  • 21 killed, 3 injured when bus, truck crash in southern Egypt

    A bus overturned while trying to pass a truck on a highway in southern Egypt on Tuesday, causing a collision that killed at least 21 people and injured three others, authorities said. The bus was travelling from Cairo when it turned over and was hit by the truck on a road in the southern province of Assiut, 320 kilometers (199 miles) south of Cairo, Assiut Gov. Essam Saad said in a statement. The country’s public prosecutor's office said the road was being reconstructed and there were no lights or traffic signs.

  • Deputy shoots and kills man armed with knife in E Harris Co.

    The man's family said he was bipolar and suffered with schizophrenia. The sheriff's office said armed officers responding to mental health calls "is not ideal."

  • Texas police officer shot during traffic stop

    A Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday, and police were searching for suspects, authorities said.

  • Hundreds of residents rally to save beavers that made a home in suburban neighborhood

    CHICAGO — They’re making protest signs. They’re signing petitions. They’re holding rallies. And they’re doing it all to save the beavers. Residents are protesting the possible trapping and killing of a couple of suburban rodents after a homeowners association board said it planned to remove beavers that have posted up in the retention ponds of a Glenview development. In recent days, more than ...

  • Elderly show similar antibody response to 1st dose of Astra, Pfizer COVID-19 shots -UK study

    LONDON (Reuters) -The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizer's and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines found strong and broadly similar antibody responses in over 80-year-olds after a first dose of either shot, scientists said on Wednesday. The UK study also found that a critical component of the immune system known as T cells showed a more enhanced response in those who got the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine than in those who got the Pfizer/BioNTech one. While antibodies can block the coronavirus' ability to enter human cells, T cells can act as broader protection by attacking and killing any cells that have been infected with the virus.

  • 2022 Honda Civic Sedan photo previews more elegant design

    Honda is preparing to release a new version of the Civic, its second-best-selling car in the United States. Its front end wears a purer, more elegant design than the current model's with fewer angles and less lines. It doesn't look like the Civic Sedan's overall silhouette has changed significantly.

  • Sabres star Jack Eichel done for season with herniated disk

    What's left of the Buffalo Sabres won't include their captain for the remainder of the year.

  • EU countries tell Britain they cannot guarantee extradition of criminals in wake of Brexit

    Twenty European Union states are refusing to guarantee that suspected criminals who are citizens of their country can be extradited to the UK. Ten EU countries have declined point blank to allow such extraditions, two will do so only if the suspected criminal agrees and eight have attached other restrictions. The development emerged in recently released documents from Brussels and reflects the fact that Brexit means the UK is no longer part of the European Arrest Warrant. The current setup potentially undercuts the ability for Europeans who are suspected of committing crimes in the UK to be returned to face justice after fleeing to the Continent. Lawyers have warned it could also artificially keep prison populations high as judges may be reluctant to grant bail over fears of European suspects leaving the country and not returning. The position of each of the 27 EU member states towards extradition and the UK was contaminated in an EU notification note issued on April 6. Under the European Arrest Warrant suspected criminals could be extradited easily within the bloc. But with Britain now out of the EU, individual member states can decide their position. Ten EU states have said they will not hand over citizens suspected of crimes to the UK: Germany, Greece, France, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden. A further two, Czech Republic and Austria, will do so only if the suspect agrees. Eight more countries attach restrictions, such as prison sentences being served in home nations. Only the remaining seven EU member states broadly agree to reciprocity with the UK: Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta. It means that an imbalance exists given the UK’s willingness to extradite Britons suspected of committing crimes in EU countries. Edward Grange, a partner at Corker Binning solicitors, said: “The UK will continue to extradite its own nationals as it has given no notification that the nationality bar will apply. “Indeed, this stance continues the UK’s long standing approach that an individual’s nationality alone should not prevent extradition.” A Home Office spokesman said: “The UK agreed a comprehensive security agreement with the EU, which includes streamlined extradition arrangements. “Some EU Member States have long-held constitutional bars against the extradition of their own nationals to non-EU countries, which is why we negotiated a specific agreement which allows for offenders to face justice via another route, even where a country will not extradite their own national. “It is the UK’s longstanding policy not to distinguish between UK nationals and others in extradition proceedings in order to ensure individuals can be brought to justice.” In a separate development, the European Commission has told EU member states it opposed the UK’s application to join the Lugano Convention. The convention is a treaty that decides which court has jurisdiction in cross border civil and commercial disputes and ensures judgements are enforced across borders.

  • From penny stock trading philanthropist to America’s best known fraudster: Bernie Madoff’s ‘legacy of shame’

    Fraudster who masterminded biggest Ponzi scheme ever was once known as financial wizard and philanthropist

  • AMD unveils its first Ryzen 5000 CPUs with built-in graphics

    AMD has unveiled its first Ryzen 5000-series chips with built-in graphics, and it's promising a leap in performance over Intel equivalents.

  • Biden Visits Arlington Cemetery After Afghanistan Withdrawal Speech

    “The grief is raw," Biden said of Section 60, where America's most recent war dead are buried. "It’s a visceral reminder of the living cost of war.”

  • Biden team believes Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, is alive

    The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a team gathering diplomatic leads and intelligence together in one place, is pursuing Tice’s case.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight