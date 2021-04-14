70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

Mike Stunson
·3 min read

Raymond Riles, who was sentenced to death in 1976 in the fatal shooting of a used car dealer, had his sentencing dropped Wednesday.

The Texas Court of Appeals removed Riles’ death sentence because the jury was not advised to consider the now 70-year-old man’s mental health when deciding his punishment 45 years ago.

The case has been sent back to Harris County, where a court will once again determine Riles’ punishment in the 1974 crime.

“We’re very pleased,” Thea Posel, one of Riles’ attorneys, told The Texas Tribune. “It’s clearly established under Texas and [U.S.] Supreme Court law that Mr. Riles’ death sentence is unconstitutional.”

Riles was on Death Row longer than anyone in the United States, The Marshall Project reported earlier this year. He survived three canceled execution dates because he’s been deemed “too mentally ill to execute,” the nonprofit organization said.

Riles and Herbert Washington confronted John Thomas Henry in 1974 over a car they had purchased and shot him while robbing him of $42, the Associated Press reported. Washington took a plea deal and received sentences of 25 and 50 years, KTRK reported.

Riles’ attorneys claimed he was insane and used testimony from his family, as well as psychiatrists and psychologists, to back their claim, court records show.

“These witnesses collectively testified that (Riles) was often psychotic and had suffered for some time from some type of schizophrenia,” the court said. “They opined that (Riles) had been legally insane at the time of the offense and that his mental illness played a role in some of his violent behavior preceding the offense.”

But the jury rejected the insanity defense. The jury, which was not instructed to consider Riles’ mental illness, then had the option of sentencing Riles to death or life in prison. It agreed on a death sentence.

The appeals court said in Wednesday’s ruling it was “harmful” the jury was not asked to consider the mental health of Riles when making its decision.

A 1989 Supreme Court decision ruled “mental retardation” should be considered by a jury during sentencing. But before then, such instruction was not given for death penalty juries.

“The mental health evidence that (Riles) presented at his trial is the type of evidence that both this Court and the Supreme Court have come to regard as the kind of ‘two-edged’ mitigating evidence calling for a separate, mitigation focused jury instruction,” the judges said in their ruling. “(Riles’) jury did not receive any such instruction.”

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in February she supported Riles receiving a new punishment hearing.

“Death penalty law has evolved and now requires jurors to be able to meaningfully consider and weigh mitigation evidence about an offender such as childhood abuse and trauma,” Ogg said. “In 1976, Riles’ capital murder jury was not given this opportunity.”

Riles has lived in near-total solitary confinement and experts have deemed him “grossly psychotic, The Marshall Project said.

“Sometimes he describes himself as God or ‘King Moto-Cherry Velt-Love,’ according to The Marshall Project. “Other times he worries that he will be sacrificed to Satan by his demonic captors. He once set himself on fire.”

Recommended Stories

  • Hunt for Toronto serial killer hampered by police prejudice, report says

    Report looks at how police investigated Bruce McArthur’s ‘reign of terror’ and relationship between officers and LGBTQ+ community Police vehicles are parked outside a property connected to Bruce McArthur where the remains of several people were recovered in Toronto, Canada, on 3 February 2018. Photograph: Rob Gilles/AP The hunt for a serial killer who preyed on gay men in Toronto was hampered by “serious flaws” in the police investigation – including the stereotyping of LGBTQ+ people by police officers and a lack of public trust – a new report has concluded. Bruce McArthur, who targeted men living on the margins of society, was given eight life sentences in 2019. But members of Toronto’s LGBTQ+ community had long feared that police ignored critical leads as he continued to kill. The four-volume report, Missing and Missed, released on Tuesday, is the most in-depth look into both into how police investigated McArthur’s “reign of terror” as well as the fractured relationship between officers and the LGBTQ+ community. Compiled by the retired Ontario justice Gloria Epstein, the report found glaring problems with the Toronto police’s handling of missing persons cases. Epstein dedicated the report to Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj (Skanda) Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam – who McArthur killed – along with Alloura Wells, a trans woman found dead in a ravine in 2017 and Tess Richey, a young woman whose body was found in an outdoor stairwell by her mother after police failed to locate her. Epstein concluded that while a number officers worked hard to investigate the disappearances, others had “misconceptions or stereotypical ideas” about the gay community – and that these perceptions hampered the search fo the killer. At the same time, investigators “failed to appreciate” the barriers that “prevented some witnesses from coming forward”– including a deep mistrust of police in marginalized communities and a long history of criminalization of the LGBTQ+ communities. McArthur was eventually arrested in 2018, but five years earlier he had been questioned by police in an interview Epstein said was “deeply flawed”. Although McArthur admitted knowing three of the missing men, he was interviewed for just 16 minutes and officers were “inadequately prepared for” the interrogation. “I cannot say that McArthur would necessarily have been apprehended earlier if the investigative steps outlined in this report had been taken. He was a true psychopath. He disarmed others, including his interviewer, with his calm and ostensibly helpful approach to the interview,” Epstein wrote. “But the Toronto police did lose important opportunities to identify him as the killer.” The report also drew attention to comments from the former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders, who told reporters in 2017 that police did not believe a serial killer was at loose, further eroding public trust in the investigation. The report includes 151 recommendations, including a substantial overhaul of how missing persons cases are handled, using resources from other agencies, including social workers, and more civilian oversight of the city’s police force.

  • Nicola Sturgeon 'should thank Boris Johnson for refusing to sign up to EU vaccine scheme'

    Nicola Sturgeon should thank Boris Johnson for ignoring SNP demands to sign up to the EU's disastrous vaccine programme when she gets her first Covid jab on Thursday, the Scottish Tory leader has said. Douglas Ross said the First Minister would have faced a much longer wait to be vaccinated if Mr Johnson had heeded her party's demands for the UK to join the European scheme last year. The SNP confirmed that Ms Sturgeon, 50, is scheduled to receive her first jab after she launches her party's election manifesto on Thursday morning. A spokesman said: "These remarks from Douglas Ross are utterly pathetic but entirely in keeping with his petulant, puerile tone." A series of Ms Sturgeon's ministers demanded that the UK sign up to the EU's vaccine procurement plan last year and expressed outrage when Mr Johnson refused. Mike Russell, the Constitution Secretary, warned at the time: "This idiotic refusal is all about Brexit and nothing to do with the pandemic. It will cost lives." The decision was publicly opposed by a series of SNP MPs.

  • Italy reports 469 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 16,168 new cases

    Italy reported 469 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 476 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,168 from 13,447. Italy has registered 115,557 deaths linked to COVID-19 sinceits outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highesttoll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in theworld. There were 216 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 242 on Tuesday.

  • Morries Hall, the passenger in George Floyd's car, will not have to testify in the Derek Chauvin trial

    Hall's attorney argued Wednesday that Hall could incriminate himself if he testified about being in the car with Floyd.

  • Ada County coroner identifies Idaho man shot, killed by Garden City police

    The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • George Floyd associate invokes 5th Amendment, will not testify in Chauvin trial

    Morries Hall, one of the passengers in George Floyd's car before his arrest, will not testify in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after being permitted to invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.Why it matters: The presiding judge denied the defense's subpoena of Hall, thwarting their hopes of shedding more light on Floyd's past drug use. Chauvin's lawyers have sought to argue that Floyd's opioid use may have contributed to heart failure and ultimately his death.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “If Mr. Hall puts himself in that car, he exposes himself to constructive possession charges," argued Adrienne Cousins, Hall's attorney.“I am fearful of criminal charges going forward. I have open charges that are not settled yet," Hall told the judge. The big picture: Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross, previously testified that Hall had sold drugs to Floyd in the past, per the New York Times. At the time of Floyd's death, there were outstanding warrants for Hall's arrest on "felony possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault and felony drug possession," according to the Times.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Court rejects appeal of killer of 3 in home invasion

    The Connecticut Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a man convicted of murder, sexual assault and other crimes in the killings of a woman and her two daughters, ages 11 and 17, in a 2007 home invasion. Justices issued a 7-0 decision Monday upholding the convictions against Joshua Komisarjevsky. Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the killings of Jennifer Hawke-Petit, 48, and her daughters, 11-year-old Michaela and 17-year-old Hayley, in their Cheshire home.

  • ‘Lord of the Rings’ Orc Actor Tells the Story of His Panic Attack Under Prosthetics During Filming

    If actor Stephen Ure ripped off his prosthetics, it could have cost the production over $10,000 in filming delays.

  • Biden civil rights nominee fends off Republican attacks at hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Kristen Clarke, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division, fended off attacks from Republicans during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, saying she does not support defunding the police while promising to find common ground with law enforcement. "I do not support defunding the police," she said repeatedly throughout the hearing, noting that editors had written the headline of the June opinion piece.

  • 21-year-old man dead after triple shooting near a Home Depot, Miami-Dade cops say

    A Tuesday daylight shooting at a bus stop next to a Hialeah Gardens Home Depot killed a 21-year-old and put two people in critical condition, Miami-Dade police said.

  • Supreme Court conservatives may reset balance between LGBTQ rights and religious liberty

    The Supreme Court weighs the rights of conservative Christians who oppose same-sex marriages.

  • Baltimore prosecutor defends policy against prosecuting minor crimes

    Baltimore's top prosecutor is defending her policy not to prosecute minor crimes. Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Wednesday explained her decision to the City Council's Public Safety Committee. She put a temporary policy in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that she recently made permanent. Mosby worked to set the record straight on her policy not to prosecute minor crimes.

  • Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Spotted Together 2 Months After Breakup

    A source told PEOPLE in February that the duo had split after less than a year of dating

  • The Queen's Gardener Reveals Landscaping Tips in "Buckingham Palace: A Royal Garden"

    Queen Elizabeth II hosts her annual garden parties here, for over 30,000 guests in total.

  • Justin Bieber admits his first year of marriage was 'really tough'

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sure seem like couple goals today — though they've been endearingly honest about getting on each other's nerves at times. In a new interview for GQ, though, Bieber, 27, admitted that "the first year of marriage was really tough … There was just a lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary." Bieber described himself as initially being a husband "on eggshells" when he got married at 24, but now "we're just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories. And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to." As for kids? "Not this second, but we will eventually." Read more at GQ. More stories from theweek.comCDC panel wants more data before deciding whether to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccineThe GOP's economic confusionThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip

  • USA TODAY’s Draft Wire has a surprising team moving up to select Justin Fields

    USA TODAY's Draft Wire has an interesting scenario that involves a team jumping up to select Justin Fields. Draft Wire has Justin Fields to the New England Patriots at No. 4 (via trade). Fields seems to have it all together it would be shocking if he doesn’t become the face of a franchise in the NFL

  • Only one county left in purple tier as California's COVID-19 reopenings continue

    The lone remaining denizen of the purple tier is Merced County after Inyo County advanced to the less-restrictive red tier Tuesday.

  • Colton Underwood Responds to Billy Eichner’s Resurfaced Comments About Being ‘First Gay Bachelor’

    On Wednesday, Billy Eichner’s 2019 cameo during Colton Underwood’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ went viral after the 28-year-old reality star came out as gay on ‘Good Morning America.’ In the clip from the ABC dating show, Eichner teased, ‘I’m gay, I know that’s a shock, Colton. And that, I think you should look into.’ He added, ‘Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor and we don’t even know.’ After the cameo made its rounds on the internet, the ‘Billy on the Street’ star posted it on Instagram, where Colton responded and Billy replied, sending his continued support. Meanwhile, multiple outlets are reporting that Colton is set to star in an unscripted Netflix series, centered around living his life publicly as a gay man.

  • Football wives say NFL's race-norming 'most despicable,' but their power could change history

    The wives and partners of former NFL players are fighting the use of race-norming in the concussion settlement. "Racism is always economic," says one.

  • Video Shows Woman in China Attacking Boss With a Mop After He Sent Her Lewd Texts

    A government worker in China attacked her boss with a mop while he was in his office after he had sent her several unwanted lewd text messages.